Self-made South Dakotans

In my previous column, I made mention of the fact that once again, at this year’s annual Law Enforcement Appreciation banquet, the prime rib was donated by the Eldon Roth family. What I neglected to mention was the fact that Eldon was in attendance and we had a chance to visit for a spell – first time in several years. Lots of catching up, as the saying goes.

Since that evening, I have thought more than a little about all of the self-made folks, who grew up in our state, went on to great business and personal success, and most importantly, have made a huge difference.

Eldon, the Kurtenbach’s, Jerry Lohr, Larry Ness, Duane Sanders, Van and Bob Fishback, Dale Larson. I could go on and on, but the point is, these are individuals who grew up in Dimmock, Raymond, Sinai, Winfred and Brookings, respectively, and went on to be superstars in their professions.

For the purpose of this column, those families, and many others like them, give back and give back and give back some more. Obviously, the monetary significance is invaluable and greatly appreciated. Just as importantly, if not more so, is that they give of their time, talent and experience for the various organizations, which they support.

It’s called volunteerism and whether it be the Sioux Falls United Way, the Henry-Johnson American Legion in Lyman County or our state’s many 4-H leaders, there is always a group who voluntarily give.

I would be remiss if I didn’t extend applause to the families who live on the land, who are there to help the neighbor during a period of hard times. Because we know that the neighbors will be there for planting, harvest or the daily chores, it is easy to forget or at least take those actions for granted. Helping out the neighbor is going to happen. Period.

On the topic of “making a difference,” I want to turn the spotlight to a great friend, who just happens to be the president of South Dakota State University, and the impact he and First Lady Jane have made, not only on the university but also this region. It can’t be covered using 300 words of text. What the heck, let’s give it try.

If I recall correctly, I met Barry Dunn, probably about 20 years ago, when he was an instructor in the College of Ag Bio. It was my privilege to serve as the MC for either the daytime or evening Little International programs. He, like other faculty, was a part of the very important behind the scenes volunteers.

After six years at the legendary King Ranch in Texas, where he served as executive director of the King Ranch Institute for Range Management, the Dunns returned to SDSU, where Barry served as the dean of the College of Agriculture and Biological Sciences. His career at Brookings continued when he was chosen to be the president of our state’s land grant university.

Want to know what I like most about the guy? He understands the problems associated with production agriculture because from 1979 to 1996, he and Jane managed the family ranch, located between Mission, South Dakota, and Valentine, Nebraska. He understands drought and tending to cows during calving, while battling an early spring blizzard.

For me personally, and I used this line some years ago in a public forum, when asked what has happened at SDSU the past 50 years, which surprised me and made me proud. “First of all, that we are a successful Division 1 university, both academically and athletically. More importantly, to this old cattle guy, is that our university is led by a true South Dakota rancher, who knows the difference between a horse and a saddle horse!”

Most folks are aware of the on-going improvements to the athletic complex. What we sometimes fail to praise are the other on-campus changes, such as the recently opened American Indian Student Center, which is located in the heart of campus. Berg Agricultural Hall is currently being redone as is Lincoln Hall, to say nothing of the Honors College facilities and several new dormitories. Very importantly, how about the SDSU Cottonwood Research Station? Amazing!

Very simply, when president Barry Dunn received the coveted Harold W. McGraw Jr. Prize in Higher Education, the overwhelming consensus was that no one is more deserving.

Such a special time of year, regardless of where we live or what we do. Most of the Woster siblings have written about the season growing up north of Reliance. The tree, the almost daily arrival of gifts at our mailbox, Christmas Eve, midnight Mass at St. Mary’s in Reliance and on and on. Christmas time was Mother Marie’s time and she always made it very, very special in so many ways.

Christmas Eve has always been a special time in our city. Beginning at noon, the businesses begin closing, the churches light up, as do the homemade displays on so many homes. Sioux Falls becomes eerily quiet, and the city truly becomes a bastion of seasonal peace. I hope that never changes.

As always, from the entire crew of the Tri-State Neighbor, may you and yours experience all that was promised at the time of His birth, and may the next two weeks be a blessing. Merry Christmas!