Thanks to long-haul drivers for long days, dedication

It has been a spell since I complained about the traffic in my beloved city of 60 years, Sioux Falls. Actually, I refer to Reliance as my “hometown” but that is from an emotional not factual perspective. I have lived nearly 80% of my life in our state’s largest city and for the most part, I wouldn’t trade it. OK, the last several years, Reliance or Lake Norden keep looking more attractive but I have no desire to live alone, if you get my drift.
I should mention that Rita Anderson, the director of the DeSmet Development Corporation and the Montross family, food producers in the region, have offered me affordable housing in the Laura Ingalls Wilder community. However, if I were to move, I want a city a bit smaller and less congested. In fact, after spending a wonderful morning in Lake Norden at a memorial service for Mel Antonen, the hustle and bustle of the home of the South Dakota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame offers a bit too much activity.
I best return from my unintentional path of digression and focus on the topic of this column, which is trucks. A big part of the growth and change in the traffic of our city is, in fact, trucks. Regardless of the street or time of day, there will be a truck or van in the process of delivering or looking for the address in need of a delivery.
Even though I was not in a particular hurry, which is or should be a part of the daily existence for a person my age, the fact that a truck was impeding my progress was a bit agitating for the old Stockyards fellow. I was reminded of our New York City grandson, West, who was 3 or 4 at the time, and the comment he made to his father, who was doing some carpenter work in the kitchen and managed to whack his thumb with the hammer. Young Westy simply said, “Daddy, that word is for when you are driving.”
As I slowly pulled around the delivery obstacle a very important fact wandered through my head. The most recent number I had seen is that over 80% of the products, which arrive at any home or business in the U.S. come by truck.
It’s an easy next step to ask, where in the name of Hades would we be without them, and even more importantly those whom we refer to as the “driver?” The answer is up the proverbial creek. Trucks and truck drivers are the foundation for who we are and what we do, and they appear to be in short supply – especially those who are experienced enough to be good at what they do.
Speaking of “good at what they do,” over my many years in the cattle business, especially those years as the partner of David Frankman and Olsen-Frankman Livestock, livestock haulers were a huge part of our everyday efforts. Obviously, we employed many but there were 10 or so bull haulers that were special, and most of those were involved in some type of family ownership.
Anyone in the cattle business can tell story after story of a convoy of feeder steers, battling a full-scale blizzard or 75 miles of black ice and the only real worry a fellow had, as the owner of those steers, was the safety of the drivers. You knew that somehow those road heroes would either make it to their destination or find a market or feedlot where they could unload, feed and water until Mother Nature quit acting up. When they were responsible for someone’s livestock, they handled the load as if that cargo was owned by them.
Working daily in the cattle alley, one had the opportunity to observe those haulers perform their duties, and do so with a high degree of professionalism. An 18-hour day was not at all uncommon, and during the fall run those days could easily turn into weeks. By the way, a great test of the experience on display could often be found at the unloading chutes. I could borderline lose my temper simply watching the often times challenging task of unloading, but not our bull haulers. No sir.
I understand it is more difficult now days to find and keep a good driver, and that is understandable. I’m just glad that was not the case 20 years ago. I wish I could list by name each and every one of those truckers who made the business of livestock marketing so much easier, but then I’m betting if you are reading this you know who you are. I will simply say, thanks a million for always being there and for the hundreds of thousands of cattle you moved safely from point A to point B. Continue to be safe in your profession.
While your driving, maybe turn off Willie’s Roadhouse for five minutes and say a little prayer of thanks for a bit of moisture. As you know, we all benefit when it rains.
To all of you who keep us fed, be safe in your labors and thanks for what you do.
Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation.