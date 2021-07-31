Thanks to long-haul drivers for long days, dedication

Jim Woster Associate Editor Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation. Follow Jim Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It has been a spell since I complained about the traffic in my beloved city of 60 years, Sioux Falls. Actually, I refer to Reliance as my “hometown” but that is from an emotional not factual perspective. I have lived nearly 80% of my life in our state’s largest city and for the most part, I wouldn’t trade it. OK, the last several years, Reliance or Lake Norden keep looking more attractive but I have no desire to live alone, if you get my drift.

I should mention that Rita Anderson, the director of the DeSmet Development Corporation and the Montross family, food producers in the region, have offered me affordable housing in the Laura Ingalls Wilder community. However, if I were to move, I want a city a bit smaller and less congested. In fact, after spending a wonderful morning in Lake Norden at a memorial service for Mel Antonen, the hustle and bustle of the home of the South Dakota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame offers a bit too much activity.

I best return from my unintentional path of digression and focus on the topic of this column, which is trucks. A big part of the growth and change in the traffic of our city is, in fact, trucks. Regardless of the street or time of day, there will be a truck or van in the process of delivering or looking for the address in need of a delivery.

Even though I was not in a particular hurry, which is or should be a part of the daily existence for a person my age, the fact that a truck was impeding my progress was a bit agitating for the old Stockyards fellow. I was reminded of our New York City grandson, West, who was 3 or 4 at the time, and the comment he made to his father, who was doing some carpenter work in the kitchen and managed to whack his thumb with the hammer. Young Westy simply said, “Daddy, that word is for when you are driving.”