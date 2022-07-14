Thanks to those who make a difference

Jim Woster Associate Editor Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation. Follow Jim Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Often times persons of stature are referred to as legendary, iconic or other words of similar meaning. Upon learning of the death of Baxter Black, for whatever reason, those two words immediately came to mind.

If Baxter Black was not an “extremely famous person” or a “person worthy of veneration,” I don’t know who fits the moniker of “legend” or “icon.”

For many years, Baxter was known for his poetry and storytelling, mostly in the world of ranching and rodeo. That is until he became an occasional guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.” If you remember, Johnny was truly the late-night person everyone watched, which meant Baxter was introduced to the world and the world liked him.

I remember listening to his commentary about life in the country on South Dakota Public Radio and certainly did my best to purchase his books and tapes. Quite simply, Baxter Black was my hero in more than a few ways.

You can but imagine then, the personal excitement when I was asked to introduce him as the featured speaker in Sioux Falls. First National Bank had invited Baxter to be a part of their ag customer appreciation evening, and he was all everyone hoped for and more. We visited just a bit, but he was very busy with his assigned task for the evening.

A couple of years later, the South Dakota Cattlemen conducted an educational event in Huron with an evening supper featuring Baxter, and again the Old Stockyards Guy served as the moderator. This time was different and very rewarding because I was asked to pick up the legend at the Sioux Falls airport, drive him to Huron, and then bring him back to a hotel Sioux Falls, as he had a 6 a.m. flight the following morning.

What a trip! He talked about his family, his love of a “higher power,” and of course his country. He talked about practicing veterinary medicine, team roping steers and the opportunity to meet so many people at events such as the one in Huron. Very simply, Baxter Black was everything his fans thought and lots more. There are those now and will be others who do the same thing but never again another Baxter Black.

During our return trip from Huron, Baxter began talking about all of the “unsung heroes”, who are the basis for everything that makes agriculture in our region so special. He said, “tonight, you and I received a bushel basket full of ‘way to goes’ from those in attendance.”

I should mention, the only reason I was on the receiving end was the fact that I was standing close to the master. Baxter went on to say, “I’ll promise you, as a part of ‘those in attendance’ were more than a few folks who were serving on the board or had served at some point in their life. They probably took a turn at county commissioner, school board or 4-H leader. They do so with little, if any, praise or thank you, and when they are done with that service, they will have made a difference.”

I have thought about his comments more than a few times over the years as I observed those folks at a state or national convention, meeting and discussing and voting and, as Baxter said, “making a difference” – a positive difference to the ag industry which they represent. I have written before about the sacrifice those folks make when they leave their operation for several days to do their part in “making a difference.”

The old saying, “fools rush in” may well apply to the old fellow’s next observation regarding the price of fuel and energy production in general. I’ll rephrase that to the “Green New Deal,” beginning with a basic question, what did we do wrong and what should we have done differently that allowed this nation to move from an independent, net exporter of oil to the current struggle we seem to be dealing with in just a couple years?

Secondly – and I’ll begin with a word of gratitude for the process which allows E-15 to be sold year-round – let’s quickly do the same for E30. One has to wonder why is there not a lot more time, energy and dollars being invested by the powers that be to push biofuels to the top of any energy independence conversation. That includes a 25-year plan involving all of the energy sources: ethanol, biodiesel, wind, solar and yes, oil.

We know, for example, that Poet has a plan to be completely carbon neutral by 2050, and because of their ongoing internal process, I’ll bet they accomplish that goal. However, it all starts and succeeds with a plan. I would add that in the “design” of a national long-term goal, it is vital that the committee, team or group charged with making it happen include at least a couple folks with hands-on, in-the-field experience. This country – agriculture, in particular – has come a long way in making the world a better place environmentally. We can do better, and I believe that we will.

You folks be safe in your daily labors and thanks for all that you do.