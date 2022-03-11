The cost of farming

Following a year-plus of COVID-induced hiatus, a small group of – shall we say elderly gents – who have been Sioux Falls friends for half century and longer, now gather for coffee a couple times each week.
I never cease to be amazed at how much knowledge each of us possesses about topics ranging from COVID-19 to business to basketball and even high tech. OK, the old Stockyards guy takes a bathroom break when the conversation turns to technology, but for the most part I’m right in the middle of the discussions. (Oh, by the way, there are never “fact checkers” in or around the conversation so the accuracy may be questionable.)
Because most of us either grew up on a farm or ranch or have family who farm or ranch, the topic of the price of farm commodities often hits the table, especially for those who are cash renting a farm that they own. I always marvel at how much money “the farmers are making” when, in fact, a bit of history is seldom part of the conversation.
There is little doubt that for many, 2021 wound up being a good year. Come on, Jim, it was a very good year. What we tend to forget is the years prior, in which weather, price, COVID and cost resulted in many food producers, several of whom I know quite well, truly pondering whether or not that family operation would be able to continue. Not a whine, just a statement of fact.
When I contemplate a topic such as this, the old noggin automatically wanders into the world of cattle feeding – something I sort of understand. Over my many years in the business, if a cattle feeder could close out a pen of steers with a net profit of $50 to $75 per head, it was considered “not too bad.”
The problem, which was very common, was when the closeout was in the red for $150. Figure it any way you want, but simply put, when a loss such as that occurs, it will take three turns of “net profit” steers to catch up, and that’s assuming there are not several more pens of steers, which close out in the red before something good happens. For me, that pretty much sums up production agriculture and goes a long way toward explaining the old “asset rich but cash poor” axiom.
Seldom in our discussion does the topic of cost come up because no one at the table has any idea as to numbers. For perspective regarding price received for product and what it costs to operate, I often turn to the fall of 1968, shortly after Dad passed away. His lifetime partner, Uncle Frank Woster, and I were at Grossenburg Implement in Winner, South Dakota seeking advice regarding the monetary value of the machinery, which the Woster Brothers had owned jointly.
The year prior to Dad’s passing, the brother’s had purchased a used John Deere 95 self- propelled combine, and it was a good one. That sucker could handle grain and a lot of it. Assuming my memory is somewhat OK, company founder Charlie Grossenburg arrived at a price for our purposes of $12,000. As close as I can come with my limited research, the price of winter wheat at that time was around $2.25 per bushel and corn $1.50.
To continue my comparative analysis, 50 years later, corn was around $2.50 and winter wheat around $4, and I’ll leave it up to the reader to determine the cost of a combine equivalent to that JD 95.
Therein lies the never-ending problem: price received versus cost to operate. When we consider the rise in price being paid for almost anything needed to raise a crop or feed livestock, it can easily be said that $7 corn and $150 fed cattle, as good as that may sound to a coffee group, is still well behind what has happened to the overall cost of operation the past 50 years.
The Feb. 16 issue of the Wall Street Journal did a great job of putting the cost to operate in modern day numbers. We can begin with the annual increase in the cost of inputs that go in the ground. Then there is petroleum, insurance and utilities. The largest increase from 2021, as described in the article, was repairs, maintenance and parts, which are listed as a 90% jump. Because of the many variables involved from farm to farm, I won’t include cash rent but obviously, it is one more peg in the board.
The article demonstrates a 45% increase in contract labor, which for many of our readers may not be a concern. However, every individual in your family operation, regardless of the size, who heads outside each morning and does the work (labor), deserves to be compensated accordingly. I should add, that operation also deserves to end the year with more than a break even.
I think it was Uncle Frank Woster, who, when the phrase “break even” came up, would simply state, “If I wanted to break even, I’d get a set of bar bells.” Sort of makes sense.
Finally, let’s celebrate two huge events this month, St. Patrick’s Day and Daylight Savings. Stay safe while you celebrate, and thanks for what you do.
Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation.