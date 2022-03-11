The cost of farming

Jim Woster Associate Editor Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation. Follow Jim Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Following a year-plus of COVID-induced hiatus, a small group of – shall we say elderly gents – who have been Sioux Falls friends for half century and longer, now gather for coffee a couple times each week.

I never cease to be amazed at how much knowledge each of us possesses about topics ranging from COVID-19 to business to basketball and even high tech. OK, the old Stockyards guy takes a bathroom break when the conversation turns to technology, but for the most part I’m right in the middle of the discussions. (Oh, by the way, there are never “fact checkers” in or around the conversation so the accuracy may be questionable.)

Because most of us either grew up on a farm or ranch or have family who farm or ranch, the topic of the price of farm commodities often hits the table, especially for those who are cash renting a farm that they own. I always marvel at how much money “the farmers are making” when, in fact, a bit of history is seldom part of the conversation.

There is little doubt that for many, 2021 wound up being a good year. Come on, Jim, it was a very good year. What we tend to forget is the years prior, in which weather, price, COVID and cost resulted in many food producers, several of whom I know quite well, truly pondering whether or not that family operation would be able to continue. Not a whine, just a statement of fact.

When I contemplate a topic such as this, the old noggin automatically wanders into the world of cattle feeding – something I sort of understand. Over my many years in the business, if a cattle feeder could close out a pen of steers with a net profit of $50 to $75 per head, it was considered “not too bad.”