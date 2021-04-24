The hard lessons learned over the last year

It was about one year ago now that the United States, including those of us who live in “fly over country,” truly began to grasp the magnitude of what was referred to as “the virus.” We soon learned the meaning of words such as pandemic, social distancing, hand sanitizer and, of course, masking.
By mid-April of last year most everyone was personally acquainted with one, two or five people who were hit by the virus. Sadly, most even knew of someone who had lost their life.
What we didn’t know was just how much more we had to learn, how hard some of those lessons would be and how much our lives would be altered during the process.
I think back on those horribly trying months for everyone at Smithfield Foods, their ultimate shutdown and several late evening phone calls from pork producers I had known for decades, nearly in tears. All had the same question: “Jim, is there any place at all that I can deliver my pigs?” They were willing to donate the pig, pay the trucking and even the cost of processing. The thought of euthanizing and burying when they knew there must be people somewhere who were hungry turned their stomachs.
Thankfully, most of those folks did, in fact, find a spot. Smithfield and others somehow managed to reopen, and the food chain returned to something akin to “normal” – at least normal for the year of the pandemic.
Hey, if you think the pork producers had it bad, how about all of the folks who couldn’t find toilet paper?! That’s right, toilet paper! For those of us who grew up with outhouses and septic tanks, we knew that if push came to shove (no pun intended) there are more than a few replacements for those highly valued rolls of paper.
OK, so that inconvenience in no way equates to the loss of processing capacity in the pork industry, but for a couple of months one would have thought it was close.
As we began to adjust to the many and varied closings of sporting events, businesses, churches and schools, most of us, I’m certain, assumed it would be short lived. It was not.
As we began to accept and understand, our appreciation grew for all of those, who, by the nature of their work, continued to go to work and get ‘er done. Don’t ask me how, but they did.
For example, healthcare workers, essential retail workers, food producers and thank you truckers! I can’t imagine leaving Sioux Falls for San Diego, not knowing what we would be open for fuel, food and a place to rest. Many of the rest areas were obviously closed. The importance of our road warriors rests on the fact that currently some 80% of all the products delivered to cities and towns in this country are done so in a truck.
Depending upon where one resides, the effort to educate our young people has truly been something to watch. I won’t address the situation in states such as California, although the word “mess” seems to apply. What I will do is extend a huge “way to go” to the teachers, school boards and parents in South Dakota and in particular my city for what they have done to keep most of the kids in the classroom.
I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like. Those folks were forced to adjust schedules based upon a positive test or other circumstances completely out of their control, and yet they did just that.
One of the reasons we purchased our current home 50 years ago, was the proximity to Robert Frost grade school, Patrick Henry Middle School and Lincoln High School. All are within walking distance, with Robert Frost being an easy four blocks.
There is something comforting about watching the little ones walk by our house, backpack and mask in place and acting much like our kids did half a century ago.
As an aside, all of us who voiced strong concern, “there is no way a second grader will keep on a mask,” should have listened to educators such as a long-time friend, who taught the little ones for many years at Baltic. Every year of her teaching, one or two of her students had to adjust to wearing glasses. Growing accustomed to a face covering, at least for the vast majority of kids, will probably be much the same, she said. It would appear that she was right on. Hey, guess what. Teachers usually are!
It’s been a historically amazing 15 months, to say the least. The good news is, “normalcy” appears to be a lot closer than it was. Assuming we continue down this road, get ready, Thunderstik Lodge, the Woster clan is making plans for July!
Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation.