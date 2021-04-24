The hard lessons learned over the last year

Jim Woster Associate Editor Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation. Follow Jim Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It was about one year ago now that the United States, including those of us who live in “fly over country,” truly began to grasp the magnitude of what was referred to as “the virus.” We soon learned the meaning of words such as pandemic, social distancing, hand sanitizer and, of course, masking.

By mid-April of last year most everyone was personally acquainted with one, two or five people who were hit by the virus. Sadly, most even knew of someone who had lost their life.

What we didn’t know was just how much more we had to learn, how hard some of those lessons would be and how much our lives would be altered during the process.

I think back on those horribly trying months for everyone at Smithfield Foods, their ultimate shutdown and several late evening phone calls from pork producers I had known for decades, nearly in tears. All had the same question: “Jim, is there any place at all that I can deliver my pigs?” They were willing to donate the pig, pay the trucking and even the cost of processing. The thought of euthanizing and burying when they knew there must be people somewhere who were hungry turned their stomachs.

Thankfully, most of those folks did, in fact, find a spot. Smithfield and others somehow managed to reopen, and the food chain returned to something akin to “normal” – at least normal for the year of the pandemic.

Hey, if you think the pork producers had it bad, how about all of the folks who couldn’t find toilet paper?! That’s right, toilet paper! For those of us who grew up with outhouses and septic tanks, we knew that if push came to shove (no pun intended) there are more than a few replacements for those highly valued rolls of paper.