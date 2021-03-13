The importance of connection

Jim Woster Associate Editor Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation. Follow Jim Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Technology is a wonderful tool, and thank the Lord we have access to that tool in the year 2021. Certainly, the ability to visit with family or friends almost anywhere in the country or, for that matter the world, is special.

However, it is also special when we realize that our state FFA youth will be conducting their annual state FFA convention next month live and in person in Rapid City.

Tradition is terribly important, as is the opportunity to gather face to face, which is assured in our West River’s welcoming city.

For the Woster family, with all due respect to our weekly Zoom conversations with all three kids and the occasional appearance by the five grandkids, it was such a treat to greet our New York City daughter, Sara, at the Sioux Falls airport.

Because she has had COVID and we have had the vaccinations, she boarded a Delta flight and spent five days with her parents. It was our first time in 15 months, so the sight of her coming down the escalator and the welcome home hug were special. Wait! Did Jim say hug? Yes, I did and I have not a scintilla of shame.

Admittedly, even though Sara and family are COVID survivors, they are regularly tested. We felt very safe and that feeling of safety will continue when our families again gather, which I truly believe that we will and not too far down the road. Again, however, thank the Lord for Zoom!

This ability to communicate is never more obvious than when it applies to our various commodity groups and farm organizations and how they gather and learn.