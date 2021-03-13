The importance of connection

Technology is a wonderful tool, and thank the Lord we have access to that tool in the year 2021. Certainly, the ability to visit with family or friends almost anywhere in the country or, for that matter the world, is special.
However, it is also special when we realize that our state FFA youth will be conducting their annual state FFA convention next month live and in person in Rapid City.
Tradition is terribly important, as is the opportunity to gather face to face, which is assured in our West River’s welcoming city.
For the Woster family, with all due respect to our weekly Zoom conversations with all three kids and the occasional appearance by the five grandkids, it was such a treat to greet our New York City daughter, Sara, at the Sioux Falls airport.
Because she has had COVID and we have had the vaccinations, she boarded a Delta flight and spent five days with her parents. It was our first time in 15 months, so the sight of her coming down the escalator and the welcome home hug were special. Wait! Did Jim say hug? Yes, I did and I have not a scintilla of shame.
Admittedly, even though Sara and family are COVID survivors, they are regularly tested. We felt very safe and that feeling of safety will continue when our families again gather, which I truly believe that we will and not too far down the road. Again, however, thank the Lord for Zoom!
This ability to communicate is never more obvious than when it applies to our various commodity groups and farm organizations and how they gather and learn.
For example, in our Tri-State Neighbor most of the organizations have placed a special section regarding annual meetings and upcoming webinars. Because I do my best to support those important organizations via membership, I have access to their websites, and let me tell you what a job they are doing. From daily happenings to the Legislature in Pierre to markets or weather and price predictions, the respective websites provide so much information. And they do so in a manner which makes it fun even for the old stockyards guy who, shall we say, is lacking in computer skills.
Again, there is nothing comparable to face to face gatherings. I think of the past 50 years of attending the various county and state meetings as a speaker. There’s truly nothing like it.
When I think about meetings and change, I was not very old when I became aware of two organizations in and around Lyman County in which my dad and many other food producers in that region boasted membership: the South Dakota Stockgrowers and South Dakota Farmers Union.
Unless the weather was bad, Dad, and often times his family, did not miss a meeting. Allow me to comment on the technology of the time. It was word of mouth, a notice in the local paper and the party line telephone, which worked most of the time.
As I recall, most of the Farmers Union board meetings were in Kennebec and the local Stockgrowers at various homes. I know there were informal Farmers Union meetings at the co-op station located a bit north of Reliance. Frank Butts always provided plenty of free will donation coffee, there were always a couple of grease cans or hay bales for sitting, and the conversation covered everything from the success of the Reliance Longhorn basketball team to the price of wheat and the potential take-over by the federal government should the soil bank program become a reality, which it did.
Speaking of Farmers Union, I have written before that my first job at the Sioux Falls Stockyards was working in that organization’s cattle alley. What I didn’t know until recently is that the organization officially became the South Dakota Farmers Union in 1917, the same year that the stockyards officially opened. I suspect that these parallel dates are coincidental, but who knows?
The South Dakota Stockgrowers was the organization for cattle producers when I grew up, and several of the dedicated leaders came from my part of the country. John Glaus, who ranched south of Chamberlain, Bart Blum, whose ranch is located in Fort Hale Bottom, just a bit east of the Wosters, and the legend Marion Murphy, who was north of us near Lower Brule.
Marion’s son, Jim Murphy, my friend since grade school who now lives in the Hermosa region, was awarded the Stockgrowers Lifetime Achievement Award last December at the annual meeting. If memory serves, Jimmy joined the organization in 1962, the year that we were asked to leave, oops, I mean graduated from SDSU.
Yes, life has been different, but we have learned and it is getting better. Be safe in your labors, remember those serving, and thanks for what you do.
Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation.