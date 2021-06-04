The marvels of modern medicine

My “hometown” paper is the Lyman County Herald, and a weekly piece in the Herald, which I enjoy because often a memory or two surfaces, are stories from the past. In the issue which arrived at my home the first weekend of May was a reflection from May 4, 1961.
“Betty Lou Miller, 16, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Leslie Mellegard, Kennebec, underwent a six- hour open heart surgery at the world-famous University’s Variety Heart Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Dr.’s discovered Betty Lou’s heart condition when she was six weeks old, but there was no hope at that time. However, open heart surgery has recently become possible with the perfected heart-lung machine. Within a few more weeks she expects to return to her studies at Kennebec High School.”
Wow! Just think about the fact that 60 years ago, open heart surgery was almost unheard of and now it is another procedure of several which are employed for those who may be dealing with some type of coronary problem.
Closer to home is a vivid memory and another example of the progress that has been made in the profession of medicine. Following the devastating results of the exploratory surgery on our dad at Hennepin General Hospital in Minneapolis in June 1968, we were with Dad in his room when his surgeon gave him the news. “Based upon my years of experience and the rapid growth of your tumors, I would expect you to be with your family somewhere between two to six months,” he said.
We buried Dad almost two months to the day from his surgery.
Here is what, in retrospect, puts on display just how far we have come in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Dad’s follow-up question was a firm but quiet, “Is there anything you might suggest that we try?”
The surgeon thought a few seconds and said, “Mayo is in the early stages of a treatment called chemotherapy. I can check it out if you like.”
Dad, like most food producers, then went right to the point: “In your honest opinion, do you think it will help?”
Without hesitation and with sincere honesty he simply replied, “No, Henry, I don’t.”
With little hesitation, Dad’s reply was, “Then I want to go home.”
As a form of comparison, currently my long- time friend, Al Tuntland, is just completing a year-long battle with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, with the primary treatment being “chemotherapy.” Although none of us know what the future holds, for Alan it’s so far so good. That would seem to be wonderful progress in a period of 50 years.
I have written before about our Minneapolis granddaughter, Emma Lu, who was born with more than a few problems – most of which required various surgeries and other procedures. You should see that soon-to-be-a-sophomore at the University of Minnesota go! A medical miracle? Perhaps that’s a stretch, but to her family it’s as close as we will get.
The specialty of orthopedics and the millions of new hips and knees and shoulders and elbows, just to name a few, has literally changed the lives of those on the receiving end of those surgical miracles.
I should never write about the progress made in medicine without including the professionals of behavioral health who deal with very difficult afflictions. Although we still have a long way to go, the willingness to have open and honest discussions about depression and other behavioral health problems, plus the continued improvement in diagnosis and treatment, is truly making a difference.
How about the vaccination for polio or, for that matter, the most recent miracle, which has impacted almost all of us, the vaccination for COVID? It is so satisfying to analyze the daily COVID numbers in our state and nation when compared to just a few months ago. Although I’m far from an epidemiologist and know little about cause and effect in a virus, the only thing I can plausibly employ as an explanation regarding the rapidly improving numbers is the COVID vaccination.
With all due respect to modern medicine, when I was young, the physicians, nurses and support staff at the hospitals and clinics in Chamberlain, Pierre, Winner and Mitchell, provided wonderful care. We must never forget them nor the pioneers before them because they were the forerunners for all of the medical wonders available to us today.
I often marvel at the continued advancements in the technology employed in production agriculture. It is probably good that we occasionally pause and reflect a bit on the wonderful progress made in medicine. Be safe in your labors and thanks for keeping food on our tables.
Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation.