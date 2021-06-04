The marvels of modern medicine

Jim Woster Associate Editor Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation. Follow Jim Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

My “hometown” paper is the Lyman County Herald, and a weekly piece in the Herald, which I enjoy because often a memory or two surfaces, are stories from the past. In the issue which arrived at my home the first weekend of May was a reflection from May 4, 1961.

“Betty Lou Miller, 16, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Leslie Mellegard, Kennebec, underwent a six- hour open heart surgery at the world-famous University’s Variety Heart Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Dr.’s discovered Betty Lou’s heart condition when she was six weeks old, but there was no hope at that time. However, open heart surgery has recently become possible with the perfected heart-lung machine. Within a few more weeks she expects to return to her studies at Kennebec High School.”

Wow! Just think about the fact that 60 years ago, open heart surgery was almost unheard of and now it is another procedure of several which are employed for those who may be dealing with some type of coronary problem.

Closer to home is a vivid memory and another example of the progress that has been made in the profession of medicine. Following the devastating results of the exploratory surgery on our dad at Hennepin General Hospital in Minneapolis in June 1968, we were with Dad in his room when his surgeon gave him the news. “Based upon my years of experience and the rapid growth of your tumors, I would expect you to be with your family somewhere between two to six months,” he said.

We buried Dad almost two months to the day from his surgery.