The voice of South Dakota Corn

It was about 18 years ago that several board members representing South Dakota Corn sat the old cattle guy down for what turned out to be a very interesting conversation. With little fanfare or lead into the topic, the question was simple, “We would like to do a daily radio program about corn as a grain and our organization as a commodity group on several South Dakota radio stations, and we would like you to be the voice.”

It had been my privilege to assist with several educational efforts for Corn and I knew many of the board members, including those with whom I met that morning, both personally and as livestock customers. After a bit of fairly simple banter, we agreed to visit again and we did. After a bit of personal reflection, I decided that it might be fun. Plus, how does one say no to friends who raise the grain and feed the livestock? What the heck, let’s give it shot.

We decided that the title for the program would be, “Corn Comments.” When the topic of compensation came up, I had already decided that because it was a production ag effort and several board members were customers of the Sioux Falls Stockyards, that would not be necessary. They did, however, offer to donate a few dollars each year to SDSU, which they did and still do. I want to publicly say thanks for that. It meant a lot to me personally.

Why, the reader may be pondering, the history lesson in a Neighbor column? Very simply, after a lot of time in personal thought, I decided the time is right. At age 82, writing, editing and recording is not quite the simple task that it once was. After 18 years, it becomes a bit more difficult to find a topic that has not been broadcast at least once, if not seven times. Most importantly, as I said, it is simply the right time.

I can’t tell you how much that organization has meant to me and I so appreciate the understanding of both the current board members and especially DaNita Murray, the executive director of South Dakota Corn.

As I told the board, I will continue to maintain my three-year membership in the Corn Growers, attend as many annual meetings as the Maker will allow, and thank the volunteer farmer folks who do such a great job of promoting corn in our state and around the globe.

In my decision process, many memories of other production agriculture organizations and their various annual events that I was often a part of came to the surface.

All of the commodity groups and livestock associations held annual meetings or conventions, which were often two or three days and concluded with a room-filling banquet. Many still do, with perhaps a bit more time dedicated to education.

For years the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association, I believe in Turner and Clay counties, put on a huge beef barbecue near the river outside of Centerville. It was a don’t-miss happening, and people came from miles to enjoy the pit-fired delicacy. In addition to a boatload of fun, they raised a few dollars. Point of interest: for many years, I would take my second dad, Olaf Tuntland, and we would always depart a bit early allowing us to stop by the home of Mark and Marjie Ryken, who lived in Centerville. I still miss those three.

The South Dakota Pork Producers conducted the annual Viborg Pork Show, complete with a queen contest, banquet, a bit of education and more. Each year they packed the gym in that rural small city. Another personal point of interest, I was scheduled to emcee the show, in early March of 1971, which, as it turned out, was the day Penny and Jim moved into the home in which we now reside. How, you may ponder, could he possible leave that afternoon? Easy. I was pretty much in the way, plus Penny’s dad and mom came for the day and those two could do anything!

There were so many others, too numerous to mention, but I’m certain the reader gets the drift. In fact, some of you probably were in attendance “way back when.”

As we enter back-to-school time in our state, I want to give a big “way to go” to the Sioux Falls Public Schools for beginning the SFSD Agriculture Program. The school district has hired its first agriculture teacher and has developed the initial curriculum, which is built around the following core areas: agriculture biotechnology, animal science and pre-veterinary science, horticulture/landscaping, natural resources and ag leadership. The school district leadership will tell you that this is just the beginning. Who knows, if things go the way folks would like, maybe farmers can once again come to Sioux Falls and find a youngster to walk beans or haul bales. What do you mean, “we don’t do that anymore?” Oh, well.

Finally, we are but a few days from the kick-off of the South Dakota State Fair in Huron. As the slogan goes, “take a day and get away.”

Continue to think rain in so many areas and maybe a word of thanks for those who have been blessed with a bit. Be safe and thanks for what you do.