There’s much to learn from our mothers

Her name was Marie Hazel McManus, born to an Irish family on a farm a bit Southeast of Lyman, South Dakota.

For those who may not know, the community of Lyman lies on Interstate 90 about half way between Reliance and Kennebec. She attended grade school in Lyman and high school in Reliance, where she stayed the school week with family, as did many country kids at that time.

Her family attended St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Reliance, which is where she met our dad, Hank Woster, the fellow whom she eventually married.

As a little sidenote, after listening to Mother grump about “marrying a Bohemian,” brother Terry asked her why she married him and her answer was typical Marie. “Why? Because he was the only Catholic man close to my age in Lyman County.”

I guess it makes sense if you think about it.

The wedding was very typical of that era, or so I’m told. Uncle Frank Woster was Dad’s best man and Aunt Dolores McManus was the bridesmaid. After a quick lunch, they headed for Omaha, where they stayed for a couple of days and then back to their new home, a one room house, located a mile west from where we all grew up.

In fact, after they moved across the section to what would become their permanent home, complete with a barn, hog house, shop and a shed, the Woster Brothers turned that first-year home of the newlyweds into a grain bin. So much for sentiment.

Mother learned to play the piano by ear at a very early age and did so until the arthritis took its toll. As boastful as this may sound, she was as good in her prime as anyone around.