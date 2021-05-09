There’s much to learn from our mothers

Her name was Marie Hazel McManus, born to an Irish family on a farm a bit Southeast of Lyman, South Dakota.
For those who may not know, the community of Lyman lies on Interstate 90 about half way between Reliance and Kennebec. She attended grade school in Lyman and high school in Reliance, where she stayed the school week with family, as did many country kids at that time.
Her family attended St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Reliance, which is where she met our dad, Hank Woster, the fellow whom she eventually married.
As a little sidenote, after listening to Mother grump about “marrying a Bohemian,” brother Terry asked her why she married him and her answer was typical Marie. “Why? Because he was the only Catholic man close to my age in Lyman County.”
I guess it makes sense if you think about it.
The wedding was very typical of that era, or so I’m told. Uncle Frank Woster was Dad’s best man and Aunt Dolores McManus was the bridesmaid. After a quick lunch, they headed for Omaha, where they stayed for a couple of days and then back to their new home, a one room house, located a mile west from where we all grew up.
In fact, after they moved across the section to what would become their permanent home, complete with a barn, hog house, shop and a shed, the Woster Brothers turned that first-year home of the newlyweds into a grain bin. So much for sentiment.
Mother learned to play the piano by ear at a very early age and did so until the arthritis took its toll. As boastful as this may sound, she was as good in her prime as anyone around.
Dad understood her love of the ivories, which is why when they returned from their honeymoon, standing in the corner of that little house was an upright Baldwin piano, which was a part of her life for many years. I do not recall where he found the piano but during their honeymoon absence, Uncle Frank managed to get it delivered.
You know, there are so many little stories about our ancestors’ lives that I wish I could remember with more clarity or, for that matter, had paid more attention when they were being told. In that regard, however, during her final years, Mother, due to health reasons, became a resident of a Sioux Falls retirement community. This provided her children and grandchildren the opportunity to simply sit, listen and ask questions about her life. What a wonderful experience.
I will never forget a Father’s Day in Lake Norden, when Penny’s brother, David Jorgenson, brought a video recorder and demanded that his dad, Shorty, sit down and tell stories. Until his death, Shorty Jorgenson was a man with amazing recall, which, after some prodding by his family, was put on display that Sunday afternoon. Stories that the kids had never heard before, which Shorty didn’t think important, were truly keepsakes. We should have kept a recorder running for Marie.
Part of the reason that Mother relived those years of the depression, dust storms, wars and no electricity was the fact that in that same retirement community were several others of her age and similar backgrounds. When they would gather for the daily mid-morning coffee sessions or supper in the dining room, the conversation often turned to the events of those years.
Was there a bit of hyperbole involved in the story telling? Of course. If a person is Irish and somewhat long in the tooth, a dose of unintended memory distortion should be considered one of the few luxuries. In fact, that may well apply to certain columnists but why go there?
I suspect most of us spend some time thinking about where we grew up and with whom. And so many of those reflections involve our parents, especially the mother of the family. A part of those reflections is how they were always teaching – teaching us how to be a better person by simply doing what is expected of us in the best way possible. Most importantly teaching in a manner that as a youngster, we didn’t know we were in her classroom nor was she aware of the fact that she was teaching. She was simply being the best mom she knew how to be, and boy oh boy was she good at that.
I know I have written this before, but I believe it’s worth repeating. If you are blessed to have one two or four parents or grandparents still with you, try not to forget. Everyone is so terribly busy but whenever possible, do your best to find a few hours each week that you can devote to the people who were always there when most needed. You will never regret it and neither will they.
From all of us at the Tri-State Neighbor, Happy Mother’s Day!
Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation.