Think local for your fuel tank, donation dollars

It has been quite a few years since I have written about my 1998 ethanol-powered Buick Park Avenue. I think it fair to say that over the many years of “road work” in the cattle business, both as a Greenlee Packing Co. buyer and Olsen-Frankman Livestock cattle guy, I probably drove at least 15 different company cars. Without reservations, the Park Avenue was my favorite.
David Frankman and I always purchased cars with around 15,000 miles, drove the car another 125,00 and traded again. For reasons I no longer remember, I drove Old Black until the odometer read 300,000. In fact, many cattle folks in and around the Sioux Falls Stockyards faithfully followed my weekly mileage reports, with the goal being that 300,000 mile odometer number.
As a point of interest, my spouse was unimpressed. In fact, refused to use Old Black as our mode of transportation, even on a relatively short trip to Lake Norden, much less to the Twin Cities. Something about “sitting along side the road west of Mankato.”
As another aside, the magic number was attained on Highway 14, between DeSmet and Lake Preston. I pulled over, jumped out and saluted. I wish I would have known how to do that “selfie” thing.
When the decision was made to trade, I could find no one in the car dealership business with the remotest interest in my “classic.” In fact, most either chuckled and said something like, “You have got to be kidding me. Remember, if I do take possession, regardless of the cost, I have to find someone to take it off of my hands.”
Even two or three of the charities, who would normally jump at the chance to acquire a decent auto, politely thanked me and went on about the business of the day.
It was then that the light went on. I’ll give it to Matt and Paula Loewe at the Opportunities Farm south of Lennox, I thought. It will make a perfect “farm car.” I think it was more out of kindness than need that Matt agreed to accept Old Black. However, Matt, Paula and the hired men did, in fact, put my Buick to work. Trips to town for parts, trips to the field with lunch and on occasion, the kids bounced to Lennox for school. In the process, the folks at the Opportunities Farm put on another 25,000 or so miles.
For the past year or more Old Black, has sat in the same spot, adjacent to a grain bin and the working chutes. I had decided it was time for Matt to put Black out of her misery. Wrong. Matt called one evening to tell me that he had traded the Buick and it was back on the road. Not only back on the road but running like a charm. Well, sort of.
Here is where I brag a bit about old Black and ethanol as a fuel. After sitting for many months, Matt put a charge on the battery, hit the ignition and after a couple of cranks the V6 engine was running and ready to go. I wish I had been there for that historic moment.
At some point, I intend to write a complete column on the wonders of ethanol, how important is that home grown fuel to our economy and what potential it has for our environment. Why those folks who non-stop yak about the environment and green energy don’t jump all over ethanol is beyond me. Suffice it to say that all of us who benefit from ethanol production and its use should do everything in our power to promote the fuel whenever possible.
A few issues ago, I wrote about moving out of Sioux Falls with one of my towns of choice being DeSmet, South Dakota. One of the reasons is that a long-time friend, Rita Anderson, who grew in that community and now heads up the DeSmet Economic Development Corporation, offered to find me housing of some type. Rita recently wrote a very timely column in the Kingsbury Journal about “thinking local when asked to give.” She writes about the many “needy local organizations that do tremendous things for our community, who do not have the means to send out glossy brochures asking for your dollars.”
The timing on this essay could not be better, as we are now knee deep in Christmas shopping and it is also the time of year when most homes are deluged with mail or phone calls asking for financial support.
I know I have written a bit on this topic before but I believe it worth repeating. It is the local retailers and hometown professionals who are always there to support the Legion baseball team, the new ice rink, improvements to the city park and most any other effort which is designed to improve the city in which they live and work. They deserve our patronage whenever possible.
As I write this column, it sounds as if many of the area food producers are getting close completing harvest. Quite a year, to say the least. Continue to be cautious as you wrap up and thanks for what you do.
Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation.