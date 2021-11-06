Think local for your fuel tank, donation dollars

It has been quite a few years since I have written about my 1998 ethanol-powered Buick Park Avenue. I think it fair to say that over the many years of “road work” in the cattle business, both as a Greenlee Packing Co. buyer and Olsen-Frankman Livestock cattle guy, I probably drove at least 15 different company cars. Without reservations, the Park Avenue was my favorite.

David Frankman and I always purchased cars with around 15,000 miles, drove the car another 125,00 and traded again. For reasons I no longer remember, I drove Old Black until the odometer read 300,000. In fact, many cattle folks in and around the Sioux Falls Stockyards faithfully followed my weekly mileage reports, with the goal being that 300,000 mile odometer number.

As a point of interest, my spouse was unimpressed. In fact, refused to use Old Black as our mode of transportation, even on a relatively short trip to Lake Norden, much less to the Twin Cities. Something about “sitting along side the road west of Mankato.”

As another aside, the magic number was attained on Highway 14, between DeSmet and Lake Preston. I pulled over, jumped out and saluted. I wish I would have known how to do that “selfie” thing.

When the decision was made to trade, I could find no one in the car dealership business with the remotest interest in my “classic.” In fact, most either chuckled and said something like, “You have got to be kidding me. Remember, if I do take possession, regardless of the cost, I have to find someone to take it off of my hands.”