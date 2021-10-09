Top notch crop watchers

I do not remember when the powers that be at the Tri-State Neighbor decided to include a series of crop reports from around the region throughout the spring, summer and fall seasons but based upon readers’ comments, it is a very popular must read.
I do know that Editor Janelle has fine tuned the reports of our many farm friends to a height of quality that even Associate Editor, little Jim, is impressed. Wait. Did Woster just proclaim the status of associate editor? Yes, because if you take note in the vernacular associated with my column’s photo, that is my official title, which it has been for the past 36 years.
There is a story behind the title and assuming I’m alive and kicking for a few more years, I may just pass it along to the readers. For the time being, suffice it to say, pretty much all I do is write a column for this farm publication, sing with Mogen’s on occasion, tolerate Jeff Kapperman’s jibes, and if she can fit me in, drink an occasional cup of coffee with Editor Janelle. I’ll leave it to the reader to determine which activity is most enjoyable for the old Stockyards guy.
Where the heck was I? Oh, the “Crop Watchers.” Each year they seem to get better and better and do such a wonderful job of updating the readers regarding the status of moisture, crops and any other farm related happening in their particular region. They put in a lot of effort and are pretty darn good writers. Their reports almost put a person in the passenger seat of their pickups as they go about their daily labors. Again, what a great addition to this region’s best read farm publication. Thanks to all of you “watchers” for your contributions to agriculture. Know that it is one of our readers’ favorites.
Saturday, Sept. 11, South Dakota Agriculture officially opened the Raven Precision Agriculture Center, which is located in the heart of campus at South Dakota State. To say it is everything the founders and supporters hoped for and lots more is borderline understatement. What a marvelous home for teaching, research and extension efforts.
Even before the doors officially opened, as of this past May, 36 students have already graduated from the precision ag program – 83 are currently enrolled in the major and another 57 are pursuing the precision ag minor. One of the reasons for this early enrollment success is that SDSU is the first land grant university in the nation to offer both a bachelor’s degree and minor in precision agriculture.
Some of the key areas of focus are precision cropping systems, precision livestock systems and precision conservation/wildlife systems. Different titles, perhaps, but all designed to improve the economics, resiliency and ecosystem services of crop and livestock production systems through the development and application of precision technologies. Those same precision technologies may be used to wisely manage natural resources, including wildlife, across our state’s very diverse landscape. Did someone say, education, research and extension?
As I listened to the speakers, all of whom were instrumental in the concept, construction and completion of this one-of-a-kind university offering, it was very obvious that for those folks the Precision Agriculture Center was a labor of love. As I wandered around and visited with several of the university educators and researchers who I know, it was also obvious that they possess a deep appreciation for the folks, who live on the land.
They spoke about, “my grandpa, who farmed 320 acres with a M Farmall and 720 John Deer, would be absolutely astounded if he were in attendance this afternoon.”
Driving home, I thought about the miraculous transformations, which have occurred with equipment, seed, the reduction in inputs and on and on. I thought about central South Dakota, now capable of producing 180-bushel corn on a good year and again doing so with 50% less water, fertilizer, soil erosion and chemical per bushel when compared to just 25 years ago.
I thought mostly, however, about the many farm and ranch families, who I know personally, who now boast three generations of sons and daughters heading outside every morning to flat out get ‘er done. We need them to succeed and in the estimation of most. Precision agriculture will assist them in that effort.
As you probably know, October is National Pork Month. What you may not have known is that South Dakota is among the top hog producing states in the nation and a huge economic driver in our state. According to a recent ag impact study, pork production in South Dakota is responsible for about $730 million of value to our economy annually. We owe all of those who make it happen a huge thank you.
While I’m extending words of appreciation, we do thank all of you who raise the livestock and grow the crops and ask that you continue to be safe as you grind through your fall labors. You are doing the Lord’s work.
Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation.