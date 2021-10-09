Top notch crop watchers

Jim Woster Associate Editor Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation. Follow Jim Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I do not remember when the powers that be at the Tri-State Neighbor decided to include a series of crop reports from around the region throughout the spring, summer and fall seasons but based upon readers’ comments, it is a very popular must read.

I do know that Editor Janelle has fine tuned the reports of our many farm friends to a height of quality that even Associate Editor, little Jim, is impressed. Wait. Did Woster just proclaim the status of associate editor? Yes, because if you take note in the vernacular associated with my column’s photo, that is my official title, which it has been for the past 36 years.

There is a story behind the title and assuming I’m alive and kicking for a few more years, I may just pass it along to the readers. For the time being, suffice it to say, pretty much all I do is write a column for this farm publication, sing with Mogen’s on occasion, tolerate Jeff Kapperman’s jibes, and if she can fit me in, drink an occasional cup of coffee with Editor Janelle. I’ll leave it to the reader to determine which activity is most enjoyable for the old Stockyards guy.

Where the heck was I? Oh, the “Crop Watchers.” Each year they seem to get better and better and do such a wonderful job of updating the readers regarding the status of moisture, crops and any other farm related happening in their particular region. They put in a lot of effort and are pretty darn good writers. Their reports almost put a person in the passenger seat of their pickups as they go about their daily labors. Again, what a great addition to this region’s best read farm publication. Thanks to all of you “watchers” for your contributions to agriculture. Know that it is one of our readers’ favorites.