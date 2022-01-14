Winter farm shows can be good for the soul

Jim Woster Associate Editor Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation. Follow Jim Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

For whatever reason, the first column of January reminds me that even though winter can be a hindrance, there are a multitude of activities and events in our part of the country this time of year, beginning with the Sioux Empire Farm Show and Sioux Empire Livestock Show.

Actually, the season began, as it always does, with the Dakota Farm Show in Vermillion, which is a great kickoff to the show season. Certainly, the show and rodeo biggie in Rapid City, the first week of February has to be on the list, as does the Watertown Winter Farm Show.

This will be the second year that the Sioux Falls Chamber will offer different venues under the Sioux Empire Farm Show guise. The “farm show” will again be located at the Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls Convention Center and Sioux Falls Arena complex, and I guarantee you it will be packed with lots to learn and do. At the same time, located at the Expo Building on the W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds will be the Sioux Empire Livestock Show. This event will be devoted strictly to livestock shows, sales, exhibitor’s demonstrations and educational seminars.

Both the farm and livestock shows are free and offer lots of free parking. You can access the listing of daily events at the respective websites.

I do want to put in a plug for a special program, which will be at the Dakota Event Center in Aberdeen, Thursday Jan. 27. Interested parties will also have the ability to attend virtually via Zoom. The regenerative agriculture discussion featuring Gabe Brown, regenerative rancher and Heinz Award winner, is sponsored by South Dakota Health Coalition and South Dakota Grassland Coalition in partnership with the Presentation Sisters.