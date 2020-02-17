For those of you who read the Woster effort in our last issue of the Neighbor, you may recall that I wandered a bit into the world of television and how it could be used as a respite from the grind of impeachment hearings by simply applying the built-in technologies. Even a dolt such as the old cattle guy can turn down the volume, change the channel or simply turn it off.
Before I delve deeper into the world of television, yesterday and today, allow me to get one more minor item “off my chest,” as they say. There’s an oft used phrase by the folks who make up Washington, D.C., and that is “the American people” deserve this. Or “the American people expect this” or, well, you get the idea. It is my belief that the vast majority of those folks would not be able to find Colorado Springs, Colorado, Duluth, Minnesota, or Sioux Falls, South Dakota on a map, and the reason is simple. The world in which they live is their home district and the Capitol grounds and there does not appear to be a deep interest in learning a bit about the rest of us so called “American people.”
In fairness, it should be noted – and most readers know – that the world of the old stockyards guy is not all that expansive. Anytime I travel more than 30 miles South of Omaha, I develop a queasiness, or so it seems. But I don’t claim to speak for “the American people” any time the phrase fits a political need.
Although I didn’t think much about it at the time, a great example of living in a very small world occurred in New York City about two weeks following the reelection of George W. Bush. The New York Times had a lengthy piece about the election, and the theme was “how in the world did he win?”
One of the contributors to the piece was the publisher of the New Yorker magazine, whose name I can’t remember, and he was quoted as saying, “I don’t how he won. I don’t know a single person who voted for him.”
I suspect he would not, considering that he probably lives either in the upper west side of Manhattan or in the Hamptons and is delivered to his mid-town office complex in a stretch limo. He dines with, plays golf with, sails with and enjoys the most those who are of the same social status. It would make sense that he would not know a Bush voter.
Whoa. It just dawned on me that I’m being somewhat unfair about the East Coast elites. One of my true privileges occurred about 15 years ago when the president and CEO of the Associated Press, Lou Boccardi, came to Vermillion, South Dakota to receive the Al Neuharth award.
Teena Haroldson, who at that time was the head of the South Dakota AP and a long-time friend, called to tell me he and his spouse were coming and Mr. Boccardi had asked if he might visit a real farm. During the conversation, she asked if I would drive them to Vermillion and in the process give them a “tour” of farm country in eastern South Dakota.
Folks, I have never met a more enjoyable couple with a true desire to learn a bit about production agriculture. We drove through the Opportunities Farm, around the ethanol plant in Chancellor and stopped by the Arlan and Cheryl Hagena farm for coffee and conversation. While Cheryl and Mrs. Boccardi shared family photos over the kitchen table, Arlan presented Lou with a John Deere cap and planted him in the seat of his combine. You talk about a 10 year old on Christmas morning – it was the guy in charge of the Associated Press!
As we concluded our trip to Vermillion, Lou continued his enthusiastic and intelligent conversation about farming and livestock in South Dakota. What a great afternoon for the old cattle guy!
You know what, we have spent time with more than a few of daughter Sara’s New York City friends and to a person they possess the same pleasant personalities and interest in South Dakota. Perhaps if I had the opportunity to spend time with an East Coast politician I might realize ... nah. I don’t think so.
Remember those serving in our military and thanks for what you do.