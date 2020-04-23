I write this portion of today’s column the morning of April 1, which being April Fools Day, is very appropriate. The time is 6:50 a.m. and I have completed my morning tasks, the least important being shaving, and I have the full day ahead.
I just heard on the radio that the most searched word right now on Google is “prayer.” Interesting, don’t you think? I have no idea what it means but I do know that in my city alone, tens of thousands of people have expressed a yearning for a Sunday service, regardless of the denomination.
Very sadly, the folks in Alabama and Mississippi were hit with another around round of tornadoes. It’s hard to imagine dealing with this virus and suddenly adding the horrors of death, injury and clean-up to the mix. I feel a sense of shame and guilt that my biggest concern this day will be what to do to kill time. On a smaller scale, it was seven years ago that we were hit with that horrendous ice storm. Were that event to happen, though improbable at this point, just imagine the added problems.
Penny and I continue to practice our form of “social distancing” – she, downstairs quilting, and the old stockyards guy upstairs watching “Gunsmoke” reruns. While doing so, I remembered my first experience at maintaining arm’s length. The year was 1956 and it was the weekly Teen Canteen in the back of Babe and Irene Cullen’s Rainbow Café on the main street of Chamberlain. As was always the case, the place was packed with high school boys and girls from around the region.
I don’t remember with whom I was waltzing nor did I realize we were perhaps a bit, shall we say, too close. I think it was Babe, one of my favorite people, who walked by and quietly said, “Hey, Jimmy boy, arm’s length.”
Not only did I comply, but I remember the queasiness as I thought to myself, “What if Babe or some one else mentions this to Father McPhillips, our Priest at St. James?” I should have known Babe would never do that, and I did adhere to the “keep your dancing distance” rule.
I have spent lots of down time thinking about agriculture in our region, beginning with our corn farmers and the ethanol industry. It took a quarter century to bring this industry to where we are today and I’m not certain what happens as we continue to cut back production and even worse, to close plants. I think about our livestock producers, who in addition to dealing with the effect of the virus, continue to battle the outside forces over which, at least at the present time, they seem to have little if any control. Just try to track the cattle market sometime.
Another topic of my idle time thinking is how many of the vitally important medical products or their components are produced in other countries. There can be debates and discussions regarding how we got to this point, but the most important discussion should be how do we fix it.
Any of us with a few grey hairs can remember the gasoline and diesel shortages of the late 1970s – not only the problems associated with simply filling up but very importantly, the cost. There is much to be said for “energy independence” and it must be noted that ethanol played more than a minor role.
I understand the importance of a global community, especially as it pertains to agriculture. That having been said, whether it be Tylenol, medical masks or home-grown ethanol, if we can produce it where we live, why in the heck not do so?
Over the years, I have spoken at banquets and written in this column about the year in, year out impact of our healthcare workers. We are now witnessing this in spades. Whether it be the leaders in administration, the dedicated nurses, physicians and related staff or those hard-working heroes who provide the meals or clean the rooms, let’s all of us offer them a prayer or good thought. We especially thank our first responders on the streets or in the ambulances. Amazing folks, all.
Finally, we know, based upon our nation’s history, this too shall pass. After all, we have been promised that He will never dish out more than we can handle. All we need do is ask. Be safe, and thanks for what you do.