I always enjoy the reporting and columns offered by Editor Janelle. I refer especially to her column July 17, which detailed a bit of family time at Okoboji. It brought back a pile of summertime memories.

When the kids were little and Penny and Jim were seldom flush with cash, our time away was a place called Vacation Village located on the west shores of Lake Okoboji. It is now Village West and offers, or so I’m told, a bit of luxury and many more amenities compared to our annual getaway spot.

For most of those years, we joined the Dave and Karol Theophilus family, our neighbors and best friends, who moved in across the street about the same time as we did in 1971. Kids the same age, couples with the same supply of disposable income and very importantly the same family backgrounds.

Forty years ago, Vacation Village featured small, two-bedroom, linoleum floor houses, complete with a tiny bathroom, kitchen table and chairs and a couch. It also offered a sandy beach, a fully stocked “lodge,” several community grills and the most beautiful sunrise you have ever seen. Add to that perfect lake water for swimming, fish to be caught, should that be your pleasure, a very hospitable staff and ownership, and you have what was the perfect fit for a family vacation.

Much like Janelle’s family, each year we made the trek to Arnold’s Park Amusement Park, which offered a one-of-a-kind roller coaster. The old Stockyards guy tried it one time, survived the adventure and after that played spectator. Both families would enjoy a meal at a pizza house and every year on Thursday evening, the adults would splurge at the legendary family steak house, Vern and Coila’s.

As the kids all reached school age, allowing Penny to begin working part time at the Sioux Falls public library, we realized that it was financially possible to include a few mid-August days in the Black Hills. The location of our stay was an off-the-beaten-path, very rustic facility called Blue Bell Lodge. Not only did it offer access to all of the must-see treasures offered only by the Black Hills of South Dakota and a chance to mooch a bit off of the Kistler families, who resided in and around Custer, it is one of the few places in the world that a person might wake up with a buffalo peering in the window.

I then logically progressed to memories of the Hank and Marie Woster family annual “vacation” to that same part of the country, albeit a bit different form of travel and stay.

Dad would often make the decision to “run to the Hills for a few days” at the breakfast table, the day before departure. I have no idea how she did it, but 24 hours later, Mother had all of the food we would need, clothes packed and, of course, many first-aid products in the event of some accident or illness. The most important item on Dad’s list was his 8-millimeter camera and plenty of film because when the Hank Woster family hit the road, Dad truly fancied himself as Steven Spielberg. Because it was 1955, make that Cecil B. DeMille.

Highway 16 was our road, and before Interstate 90 became a reality, it passed through a rural community about every 12 miles, or so it seemed. As I recall, we would normally make it to Vivian before nature called and mother handed out donuts. Our first stop of significance, obviously, was Wall Drug where we played a bit, ate lunch in a park, sat astraddle something akin to an oversize jackrabbit, and of course answered nature for the second time.

We centered our activities out of Canyon Lake Resort located on the west edge of Rapid City. Almost enough beds, a little stove and fridge, and a view of the Hills my Dad referred to as “magnificent.” I liked wandering the walkways of the state fish hatchery while waiting for everyone to get up and get going.

Mount Rushmore, Reptile Gardens, Sylvan Lake and the Needles were always on the must-do list, as was one or two drives through Spearfish Canyon. Had he lived a long life, I truly believe Dad meant it when he talked of a little cabin in the canyon someday. He loved everything about Spearfish Canyon.

Janelle’s column reminded me that family time is precious. Much like life itself. Let’s try to make it all count.