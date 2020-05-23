If I recall correctly, the name of the bar of soap was Lava. When I grew up, that abrasive cleanser adorned the wash basin on the porch. After REA arrived, it was on the bathroom sink, and in the summertime it could also be found on a post adjacent to the water tank by the barn.
I don’t remember the color but I do know that with even moderate application, it removed mud, manure, dried gumbo and in some instances, patches of skin. Although we had no epidemiologist in the family, I suspect it also destroyed any unsuspecting virus that attempted to invade Lyman County. I’m talking one tough bar of soap.
Why is the old fellow reminiscing about soap? I really have no sound scientific answer other than a common topic of conversation the past couple of months has been hand washing. The hand washing admonition can be found on every block in our city, in public service announcements two or three times per hour, and it has become an alarm of sorts in the little house on South Sixth Avenue.
“Jim! Did you just sneeze?! Did you wash your hands?!”
I want to holler back something about turning 80 in a couple of months and being old enough to ... but one of the lessons learned with COVID-19 isolation, at least on South Sixth, is always be cautious and think carefully about what you are about to say. As good as we have had it, there has developed an underlying tension something akin to the proverbial “ticking time bomb.”
Several weeks ago, in what began as a simple conversation about hygiene, I mentioned to my spouse the system of hand washing at the Sioux Falls Stockyards. Over my 43 years in the cattle alley, when sandwich and cookie time arrived, we simply ran a bit of cold water into the trough for the cattle, sloshed around a bit and grabbed a paper towel. There was no reply, but a rather sympathetic glare followed by a retreat to the basement quilting room.
I think the washing frequency and its aftereffect was best summed up by a young mechanic who told me, “I have washed my hands so often that I ran across the answers to a history quiz I took 35 years ago l still embedded in the palm of my right hand.”
I’m getting better about wearing a mask, but it reminds me so much of working at the feeder pig auction each Wednesday at the Sioux Falls Stockyards. The purpose of a mask then was not the threat of a deadly virus but rather a feeble attempt to prevent inhaling dust. Admittedly, those protection devices did, in fact, prevent the total collapse of a person’s lungs, but after a few hours the toll taken was simply too much. Those of us who wore glasses were pretty much blind for the duration, especially in cold weather – and let me tell you what, that place could be as cold as any in the winter and equally hot in the summer. Enough griping. I loved it much like I love my life now.
I continue to be surprised at how well the citizens of my city, including the old cattle guy, have followed the rules, regardless of whether the rule be official, based on common sense or both. A long time ago, or so it seems, when this all began, Gov. Noem told us South Dakotans are people who are used to using good judgement and common sense, and she was right. The governor also continues to admonish us with the simple statement of fact, “We are not out of the woods.”
In no way do I want the reader to think the COVID problem is solved, because it is not and probably will not be for a spell. We are, however learning to live with it until scientists learn to eradicate it, and I have no doubt that they will. In fact, a segment in this morning’s news involved the possibility of a vaccine by early fall.
I can only speak for Sioux Falls, but I suspect it to be true throughout our region, and that is how dedicated most folks are to helping those who can’t do it themselves – shopping for groceries or medications being a prime example.
As the saying goes, “Hard times don’t last. Good people do.” I truly believe that to be so. Hang in and God bless.