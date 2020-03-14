It has been written by many, including the old stockyards guy, that with age there is a tendency to reminisce a bit more and certainly with more fervor. “The good old days” or some variation of that theme is common at the coffee sessions, afternoon pinochle games at the Center for Active Generations and especially at family reunions. As inaccurate as many of these reflections may be, it is really not all that important because at 80 years of age, there are very few in attendance with the recall capacity necessary to challenge the hyperbolic tales of yesteryear, and in those settings what difference does fact-based conversation really make?
With that introduction, this column’s effort will attempt to dig into the many changes – mostly good in the city of Sioux Falls. It really hit me when our outstanding Chief of Police, Matt Burns, was giving an update on the increase in methamphetamine use and production in and around Sioux Falls. He said that in 2019, in just our city, law enforcement confiscated 137 pounds of meth. That number meant little to me until he added, “that is double what it was last year.
I could go on and on about the increase in the crime rate, often related to methamphetamines, in the counties of Minnehaha and Lincoln but that would detract from the hundreds of positive changes we have observed this past half century in Sioux Falls and our surrounding cities.
Before we dig a bit into the healthcare and our financial institutions in Sioux Falls, let’s never forget the granddad in our city, Smithfield Foods, formerly known as John Morrell and Co. Now considered to be amongst the very best pork processors in the world, at least in the opinion of this writer, Smithfield also continues to be amongst the best companies in our city. Add to that the fact that their operation enhances the pork industry in our region. To those who believe that the loss of Smithfield would hurt much less economically than it would have 20 years ago, I say, “Poppycock!”
By the way, “Poppycock” was not a frequently used word at the Stockyards. The words that were should probably not be a part of this family publication. The bottom line is in Sioux Falls and our region, Smithfield Foods continues to be a giant.
How about the banking institutions in our city, several of which are owned and led by South Dakota families and have been a part of the growth and success for years and years? To watch the growth and success of those operations has been exciting, to say the least.
Allow me to wander into the world of healthcare in Sioux Falls and the amazing transition to national and even world recognition. When I arrived in town 58 years ago, Sioux Valley (Sanford) and McKennan (Avera) offered one building in one location, and religion played a role in a patient’s decision as to which facility would be accessed, should the need arise.
Speaking of choice, I was offered a choice of hospitals during my first summer at the Stockyards. My home at the time was the YMCA. I had been a part of the Farmers Union cattle alley for about two months when a very angry momma cow decided to use me as a door mat. As I lay in my room at the Y that evening, the pain in my ribs was worsening. So much for Mother’s “take two aspirin and go to bed.”
I finally stumbled downstairs to the front desk and asked the location of a hospital emergency room. I will never forget his simple and descriptive answer. “This is Minnesota Avenue. Just go south a few blocks to the stoplight at 18th Street. If you are Catholic go left and if you are Lutheran, go right.”
Although both health systems have grown and changed to a degree thought impossible 25 years ago, a left or right on 18th Street still will provide easy access to either facility.
Any discussion involving positive change in the city of Sioux Falls would be incomplete without the mention of entertainment. Although this venue has become very special in so many ways, allow me to highlight the Summit League tournament, PBR bull riding and Garth Brooks’s week-long series of performances – right here in South Dakota!
I know I should touch on traffic in a “growth and change” column, but let’s save that for another time. Remember those serving our military and thanks for what you do!