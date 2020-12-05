It should come as no surprise that the old cattle guy is now and will always be proud of the crew which made up Olsen-Frankman Livestock at the Sioux Falls Stockyards. He has written about and spoken of, on more than one occasion, their expertise, hard work and personal dedication to our selling agency. This pride is shared, by the way, by my partner of 23 years, David Frankman. I need not go into the blessings which were planted on Jimmy when David asked me to partner up. There was none better David. Simple as that.
I bring this up as we enter the month of December and the ritual of Christmas shopping to highlight the importance of utilizing any and all locally owned business, whenever the situation allows.
Ours was the epitome of locally owned, as are most livestock marketing facilities in our region, which allowed us the opportunity to share in the work and the rewards. When a visitor to our home would ask why I was heading for the Stockyards on a Sunday afternoon to “sort cattle,” my answer was always the same. I own part of the place and if one of our folks has to pitch hay, fill water troughs and sort, I need to do my part. Small business for sure.
Ken Haug, who is married to my sister Mary, owned Fergen’s Men’s Wear in Brookings for 30 years. Ken was the epitome of a small business owner, who operated in a relatively small city. He was also exactly what every retail business person should strive to be. Ken was 24/7. He opened the store, closed the store and even met a customer during off hours, should that be beneficial to a person in need of apparel. Many of us, who purchased clothes at Fergen’s, didn’t even need to spend time shopping because he knew our size, the optimum colors and even what we liked for lunch when the time came.
Ken was a very active supporter of the Brookings region, as are most local business owners, and a few years before he retired he received the highly coveted South Dakota Retailer of the Year from the South Dakota Retailers Association. I would be negligent if I failed to mention his respect for and work with several citizens of Brookings, who were cognitively challenged. It was an absolute joy to be in Fergen’s at a time when one of those special friends stopped by. In fact, one of the most different but fun and rewarding Christmas Eve suppers I have ever enjoyed was at Ken and Mary’s when we were joined by the “challenged” members of their family.
While Ken was earning the respect and loyalty of hundreds of area people, Mary Alice was doing the same as an instructor on the campus of SDSU. Folks, it gets no better than that. They are now doing the grandparent thing in the Twin Cities, and guess what? They are pretty darn good at that also. As we age, we become more aware of what is truly important in our life and certainly family ranks at the top. Ours makes us proud in so many ways, including the in-laws!
One of the most difficult aspects regarding COVID- 19 is the attempt to stay positive, which I touched on in a recent column. As I write this, both Pfizer and Moderna have announced a vaccine, with 90% and 94% effectiveness, respectively. It is amazing when we consider that the effort to work toward this goal was announced less than a year ago. Moderna projects they will have the dosage for 20 million Americans sometime around the end of this year or the beginning of the next. Pfizer is basically on the same time line. I should add that Johnson and Johnson is not far behind, as are several other pharmaceutical companies.
If all of this optimism comes to fruition, and I truly believe that it will, we will have the vast majority of our nation’s healthcare workers, many of our teachers and other “essential” workers vaccinated when spring arrives. The downside, we are still in a relentless battle with the virus and we simply dare not let up. As I wrote before, masking, social distancing and sanitizing may not be 100% effective, and they may even be a bit of a nuisance, but right now it’s all we have to work with. We all need to do our part.
It is the Christmas season and nothing, not even COVID, can change that. Be well, safe and thanks for what you do.