A person by the name of Don Jacobs, whom I have known for a long time, has been a leader in the radio and communications business for much of his career and currently is the person in charge of Results Radio/Town Square Media.
I bring this up because Don is a huge believer in “shopping local” whenever you can and in his mind, most of the time you can. The old stockyards guy, has, on more than one occasion, involved that same theme in a column with a bit different vernacular. If what you need is where you live, then there should be no doubt about where to spend your money.
Certainly, if you live on a ranch 13 miles southeast of Lyman and your nearest town is Kennebec, you may have to travel to Winner or Chamberlain and then, perhaps, on to Pierre, Rapid or Mitchell. That having been said, you owe it to Kennebec to make that your first stop. Sometimes, so-called “small town” merchants will surprise a person. And if they don’t have what you need, they may have a family member or close friend in the next shopping location who would appreciate your support.
I live in a city of nearly 200,000 people, and it should come as no surprise that most anything a person needs in goods or services can be obtained in Sioux Falls. My question to the reader, however, is a simple one. If you are raising money for your local Legion baseball team, how many dollars will you gather by walking the streets and malls of my city, which I truly love?
The past few years online shopping has added to the difficulties found in the lives of our small city merchants and, quite frankly, in the lives also of the big city merchants. Yes, I know it is so much easier to jump on the computer and in a day or two, there is the desired item. No hassle, no travel and certainly no mental anguish.
In fairness, there are those cities where the online concept is understandable. We were visiting Sara and her family in Brooklyn a few years ago when she and hubby Rob decided that the list of needed items had reached the explosion level. “Dad, you and Mom don’t have to go if you don’t want to, but you might find a Target store in Brooklyn on a Friday evening of some interest.” Understatement!
We left the apartment about 8 to “allow the traffic to clear a bit”. The store was about 2 miles from Sara’s apartment. Thanks to “light traffic” we made the trip in less than half hour, which was about the same amount of time needed to find a place to park.
I won’t attempt to relate the actual shopping experience but rather move immediately to the 12 check- out lines, which were backed up with about 15 people each. The check-out person we randomly drew was relatively pleasant. Others that I could hear were, shall we say, a tad surly but their attitude well matched the shoppers in line. It was probably the time of day at the end of a long week that soured the mood, because we have found that most New Yorkers are very friendly and helpful to visitors.
In any event, whenever I gripe about online shopping, I understand just a bit the reason why it makes sense sometimes. That being said, it does nothing to support Chamberlain, Pierre or Sioux Falls.
I have written before about Christmas at the Hank and Marie place so many, many years ago and how blessed we were and continue to be to have been their children. I have written about Christmas Eve, complete with early chores, the arrival of Santa while Dad took the kids for a “ride” in the Army jeep, and of course, midnight Mass at St. Mary’s church in Reliance. You know about Christmas morning chores, opening the last of the gifts followed by a feast of roast beef and Canadian goose, complete with all the trimmings. Mother Marie, like most of her generation, could flat out cook. However, her time in the kitchen did not come close to the joy provided her by the ivories on her 1907 Baldwin piano.
From all of us at the Tri-State Neighbor, may yours be a joyous, blessed and health filled season