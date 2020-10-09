Back in the day, when I was speaking a lot, it was not at all uncommon be heading home late in the evening. It was also not uncommon to see a highway patrol car, lights flashing, officer standing beside a vehicle, which had obviously been pulled over for reasons known only to the patrolman and the driver.
I was always struck by the fact that this law enforcement officer was in that situation alone. So much different than an officer in, for example, Sioux Falls, where the answer to a back up call will be in minutes. Simply put, when the officer makes a stop between Groton and Waubay, he or she are on their own.
A couple of weeks ago, as I wandered the interstate, I moved to the passing lane in response to the flashing lights of a highway patrol vehicle. There was no back up needed because the patrolman was on his knees with his sleeves rolled up, changing a tire. Standing next to him was an elderly gent, who, I assume, was the owner of the car and the recipient of a law enforcement act of kindness. That is not the first time I have observed that particular effort and certainly won’t be the last.
If only we knew how many times an officer from the highway patrol, the county sheriff’s office or a police officer in our city takes the time to do some little act of kindness that makes a citizen’s life a bit easier. I doubt that a series of those incidents would be considered newsworthy by those in the business. However, in this age of disrespect for those who keep us safe I believe 85% of us would welcome a bit of positivity. I know this old cattle fellow would.
By the way, don’t let those acts of kindness fool you. Our police officers will still stop and ticket a driver who ignored or forgot one of the legalities of the road, and yours truly was reminded of that a year ago.
It was the first week of school. The kids and buses were out in force, and I had stopped at the light on Eighth Street and West Avenue, the location of Axtell Park Middle School. This is a route I have taken hundreds of times, making me very familiar with the sign reading, No Right Turn on Red When Children are Present. Yup. You guessed it. Two blocks later, I see the red flashing red lights followed by a less than happy police officer asking for my license. He did grin just a bit when I greeted him with, “Officer, whatever the fine is, you should double it. Kids all over and I pull a bonehead move like this.”
He agreed, handed back my license and wrote out a ticket including a three-digit fine. I thought about asking him, “Do you know who I am?”
That, however, would have been less than helpful for two reasons. First of all, I was totally in the wrong. Secondly, he had just written my name down in his note pad. Certainly, he knew and, of course, I doubt that he cared one way or the other. If a person is unaware enough to violate any law in a school zone or near a school bus, that person deserves to be on the receiving end of a harsh reprimand.
On the subject of law enforcement, I am very glad that it has been decided to conduct the annual Law Enforcement Appreciation and Children’s Charity Game Feed, Nov. 18. This will be the 39th consecutive year that the Gene Abdallah-founded event will be conducted. Certainly, there will be many COVID-19 related logistical adjustments, but if ever there is a year that those who protect us need a pat on the back, it is 2020.
We lost Gene about a year ago but he would have loved this year’s speaker, Herschel Walker, a college and professional football legend who is very outspoken about the importance of strong support for law enforcement. Gene lived that support in his personal life – one of the reasons being he understood who they are and what they do. Gene’s career included years and years as a deputy sheriff, U.S. marshal and finally the head of the South Dakota Highway Patrol. He was my long-time friend and I always wondered what would happen had he clocked me exceeding the limit. Nah, no need to wonder. I already know. Be extra careful in these busy times and thanks for what you do.