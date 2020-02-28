As you know, when it comes to agriculture – and most industries, I suspect – prognostication can be a challenge. That challenge is magnified when the prediction is made some distance down the road.
Whether it be markets, weather or the outcome of the State B basketball tournament, those who have been in the prediction business for any length of time will begin with something like, “Although we do our best to gather the most professional and timely data, our efforts are still subject to several variables, over which we have little, if any, control.”
For those who remember the KELO noontime market reports and the very feeble attempt by this old stockyards guy to predict the next morning’s markets, I had about the same ratio of accuracy in that regard as I did hitting the green at the annual Stockyards Golf Tournament – which was KELO held in either Beresford, Dell Rapids or Parker. All that the reader needs to know is that I went whacking at a golf ball two or three times each year. I was almost as good as my Stockyards buddy, Ben Kringen, although Ben is still the only one of us over many years to attain the coveted hole in one!
I remember it like yesterday. Ben was carrying a 9 iron, which was the club he used for most everything, when he drove the ball on the 110- yard par three, heading south from the club house in Beresford. When we couldn’t locate his ball, we assumed it had wound up in the “rough” adjacent to the three-strand barbed wire fence. Nope, there it sat in the cup. We knew he was easily the best ring man at an auction, but little did we know he was also a skilled golfer. At least that’s how I like to remember it.
His joy, however, subsided when he learned that tradition demanded that he buy libations for all in attendance. As I recall, his quote to sports writer, John Egan, was something like, “Well, if I had known about this drinks thing, I would never had made the shot.” John, who had covered sports his entire life quietly said to me, “I like a guy who knows he can hit a hole in one at will.”
Professionals would call the words of this effort rambling, so let me get back to predictions – specifically weather in 2020.
All I have heard or read for the past six months is some variation of, “If you think 2019 was bad, look out because 2020 has all the makings of another just like it.”
However, another prediction, which is not nearly as gloomy, comes from Mike Gillispie, a seasoned service hydrologist for the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. Gillispie was joined by the SDSU Extension staff to share the National Weather Service’s latest predictions for the coming year.
2019 gave us rainfall in the amount of about 20 inches above normal. Ouch! Gillispie and folks see the amount this year “right at normal.” He was quoted as saying, “That’s just great news. We are not looking at a repeat of what it looked like last year.”
Certainly, time will tell, and even with a “normal” year, considering the amount of water already sitting, 2020 will probably be another challenge. That being said, it is nice to hear a bit of better news. Hopefully, those farm families, who were hit so hard last year with both rain and snow, will be in the region of the “normal” prediction. Lord knows it is their turn for a bit of good news.
Speaking of South Dakota Corn, as you know, because of a huge blizzard this past January, the annual South Dakota Corn Growers conference was postponed to Friday, March 27. The agenda will be the same, and that applies to the seminar speakers, the banquet keynote speaker and the Johnny Holm band. If you already have tickets for the evening events, they are good for this one. If you don’t and would like to attend, there are still a few available and all you need do is call the Corn office at 605-334-0100.
Finally, I want to put in a plug for the 97th Little International on the campus of South Dakota State University, which will be March 27 and 28. Always a great student-led event!