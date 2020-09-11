If all goes as planned, and when it comes to this one-of-a-kind agricultural publication, it almost always does (note a bit of personal bias), this issue should arrive at your homestead on the anniversary of this nation’s worst attack on the homeland. For most in my generation and the generation immediately following, the simple utterance of “9/11” is all that is needed to bring a flood of memories.
Without going into much detail, the reader may remember that our youngest daughter, Sara, had moved to New York City a year or so prior to the terrorist attack and was working on the 21st floor of the iconic Woolworth Building in Lower Manhattan. She and several others in her office actually watched the second plane hit the second tower. To this day, she speaks rarely of that morning or the weeks which followed – only if asked a question and then only enough to change the subject.
As an aside, one of the most enjoyable experiences we have had in our more than a few trips to the Big Apple, occurred at Sara’s office Easter weekend of 2001. The Woolworth Building sits but a couple blocks away from what then were the Twin Towers, but those were not the only structures of interest that morning. From that location we could also see the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, City Hall and the Brooklyn Bridge. There was also the St. Paul Episcopal Chapel, an antiquated but stately little structure, which meant little at the time, but because it somehow remained standing after the attack, it became a beacon of hope for so many.
Following our day of sight-seeing, rather than take the subway back to Sara’s closet-size apartment, she suggested we walk across the bridge and then grab a cab to finish the trip. We did and the view looking back on the city was indescribable. As an aside, Sara often took a morning subway from Brooklyn to Lower Manhattan to work, arriving in the lower level of the Towers. Insignificant now, I suppose, but the fact that she chose another route the morning of Sept. 11, 2001 makes one wonder about destiny.
As we continue to deal daily with COVID-19, a common conversation is when we return to normal and what will normal look like. That same question was quite common following the attack. We had already purchased tickets for another trip to the city in late October, and we were able to make that trip, which was a journey into the new normal, 2001.
In less than six months the world of travel, hotels and most everything else had changed – and I’m talking a bunch. We were introduced to those plastic tubs designed for belts, shoes, cell phones and any other item or piece of clothing placed on a long travel security list.
For reasons of convenience, our airport of choice has been LaGuardia and as with every other aspect of travel, the many security adjustments in and around LaGuardia were very noticeable – that would include the increased number of “security” people, who were armed.
On that trip, we visited another series of attractions, which were on our list of “must see,” and that included a walk by the location of the Twin Towers. Clean up was still underway in a big way, and the sound of machinery, loud voices and the thud of dirt and concrete hitting very large dump trucks was non-stop. Perhaps most memorable was the dominating security fence, which surrounded the site of destruction. There was no more room on that fence for wilted flowers, home made cards, photos of lost loved ones and more than a few pets pictured with a heroic police officer or fire fighter.
As we continue to wonder about the new normal after we conquer this awful pandemic, and we will, let us never forget that this country returned to normal a few years following the worst terrorist attack in our nation’s history. It was a “new” normal and different, but we were back. That return will happen again – of that we can be certain.
As a person on the sidelines, it has been so heart warming to observe the work and dedication of the many heroes who are giving it all, and in many cases in very difficult situations. Those heroes have been doing so since day one. We owe them a bunch. As always, you be safe in your daily labors and thanks for what you do.