Editor’s Note: As the Little International at South Dakota State University set for March 27-28 has been canceled due to COVID-19, Jim Woster asked us to reprint his column about his rather woolly experience showing a ewe at the Little I during his college days. The following column ran in the Nov. 18, 1988 edition of Tri-State Neighbor.
On Nov. 2, I had the questionable distinction of speaking to a group of sheep producers at the Southwest Technical Institute in Pipestone, Minnesota. Mike Caskey said that the thought of Woster discussing sheep makes a person sweat in places they didn’t even know they had glands. Baltic sheep producer Craig Seeley heartily endorsed that thought.
Wait a minute. I’ll grant that my youth experience near Reliance wasn’t necessarily filled with lambs and lambing. However, I proudly inform the world that, following much ado and annoyance, I walked away with a B in Dr. Leon Bush’s sheep production course at South Dakota State University. Why not an A? Hey, I took that B with the same gratitude that was experienced when my grade slip revealed a D in biochemistry. Thank God and Greyhound!
Backing up just a bit, on the first day of the course, Dr. Bush informed the class that receiving any grade was dependent upon not only knowledge, effort and examinations, but that each student also would fit and show a sheep in the annual Little International.
Most of the class not only turned and stared rather knowingly, but also grinned as if to say, “Woster, you’re gonna be here for a spell.” After begging Dr. Bush to exempt me from the show ring for reasons ranging from lack of knowledge and enthusiasm to the onset of poor attitude and arthritis, I grudgingly accepted my fate.
It was about 2 a.m. the night before the Little International was to begin. The students of agriculture had just completed filling the old barn with newly-dyed green sawdust when panic struck. Not only wasn’t my sheep ready for display, I didn’t even know where it was or what it looked like.
“Not to work,” said roommate Bob Healy, “since we aren’t going to bed anyway, let’s ensure that you pass the course.”
Whether he wanted to help or come along for the laughs, Dell Rapids native Jerry Fitzgerald joined the procession to the sheep barn.
I can see that sheep yet. A white-face ewe which stood about seven hands high, eight inches longer than the blocking stand, and outweighed me by 11 pounds.
“Boy, ain’t she a beauty,” Fitz said.
“Hey guys, we came to trim Caesar, not to praise her,” I replied.
Well, to make a long story short, after several nicks of the ewe and a severe gash on my thumb, Healy and Fitzgerald took the clippers and made the woolly phenomena somewhat presentable.
I don’t recall exactly how they score those who show sheep, but if it’s like wrestling or gymnastics, I didn’t place high enough. My newfound friend escaped twice, stepped on me once and, at one point, we completed a 2 ½ somersault with a 9 degree of difficulty.
The antics resulted in red on my face, laughter in the audience and disbelief in the eyes of the judge. As the animal and I departed from the ring, Doc Bush grinned and said, “I don’t believe I’ve ever seen it done quite like that, but you’ll get a grade.”
I thanked Doc, the Lord and my two roommates, said goodbye to the ewe and went to help clean up behind the horses.