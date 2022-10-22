The kids are alright

Melisa Goss Tri-State Neighbor Assistant Editor Follow Melisa Goss Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

One of the great things about working at the Tri-State Neighbor is all the diverse groups of people I get to meet.

There is one group that I have truly come to love, though they’ve kind of gotten a bad reputation.

Generation Z, those kids that are presently in high school and college, are often called the “Tide Pod Generation,” after a video challenge went viral in which teenagers were seen eating Tide Pod laundry detergent. The nickname insinuates that those in Generation Z simply aren’t very bright and the future is doomed.

I have met a wide variety of Gen Zers, both through my time at the Neighbor and also as a part-time adjunct faculty member of the University of Sioux Falls where I teach a section of freshman composition.

Whether it’s by covering an FFA story or 4-H event or through listening to my students in class, I am full of hope for the next generation.

I think every generation has a “Tide Pod” sect. As a 40-year-old woman, I can attest that my generation did dumb things, and I’ve been privy to stories of my parents, aunts and uncles and grandparents and some of the wacky things they did as well. They were things that probably made their parents and grandparents shake their heads and think that the next generation is doomed.

These kids that I get to interact with are so bright, witty and yes, even level headed. We have regular discussions in my classroom about what’s going on in the world today, and the answers these kids give are both thoughtful and thought-provoking.

And contrary to popular belief, they are not lazy in the slightest.

These aren’t just the farm kids who grew up having to work hard. I’ve met kids from all over the United States, from all walks of life, who are determined to make themselves and the world a better place and are working hard to bring those things to fruition.

Don’t get me wrong. I do think the world has changed dramatically over the years and not always for the better.

In fact, the situations I read about from these kids are often heartwrenching. They’ve had to endure so much in their short lives, much more than they should ever have had to go through. I regularly read stories of broken homes, abusive relationships and above all, suicides. So many kids I know have had to deal with someone close to them dying by suicide.

Rates continue to increase year by year.

So I wonder, perhaps it’s not the younger generation that is doomed. Maybe those of us who have lived through decades of grief and hardships (and good times, too) need to take a look at what we’re handing over to the next generation.

These kids are tough. Resilient. More than they should have to be. They are passionate, hard-working, and, for the most part, full of hope. They have a bad rap, but they deserve a break, because honestly, the kids are alright.

Those dealing with thoughts of suicide can get help by calling the new national suicide and crisis lifeline at 988. The Avera Farm and Rural Stress Hotline offers free, confidential help around the clock at 800-691-4336.