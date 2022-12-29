Tis the season to meet farmers

While for some it might seem to be the bleak mid-winter, it’s one of my favorite times of year: farm show season!

While I get to meet amazing people throughout the year as I travel for stories, having so many people come together under one roof is a true delight.

There is always a festive energy in the air, with venue halls packed to the brim.

Sometimes, it even feels a little bit like a reunion, seeing familiar faces on the trade show floors, getting hugs from new and old friends alike.

I also think it’s safe to speak on Editor Janelle’s behalf that we absolutely adore when you, our readers, come chat with us at our booth. Sometimes it feels like we simply work behind a computer screen, pounding out articles and fidgeting with layouts. So what a joy it is to meet folks face to face, shake a hand and share our love for our farming communities and the ag industry.

Speaking of our booth, it’s such a treat to get to meet the youngest Neighbors when they stop by with their parents and grandparents. The sparkly look in their eyes when they see the candy in the little green wagon at our booth gives me so much joy. When I ask them if they’d like a piece and their eyes light up, my heart rejoices even more.

Though it’s not just the childrens’ eyes that light up when they see the candy.

And of course, my 4-year-old daughter Hazel loves it when I come home with a bag full of vendor freebies. Coloring books and frisbees are among her favorites. My husband and I have really taken a liking to our new pizza cutter and magnetic chip clips. There can never be too many magnetic chip clips. And should you ever come to our home for a drink, you’ll find there is no shortage of koozies.

As a self-proclaimed nerd, or perhaps more gently stated, as a life-long learner, I love going to all the farm show seminars and learning about the latest and greatest technology, techniques, research and more.

In fact, recently, during Farmer2Farmer, the annual event put on by Farmers Business Network, I even got to listen to three women from NASA and NASA Harvest speak about the organization’s work and research with farmers around the world.

I also had the chance to meet Dan Venteicher, the social media influencer who goes by Iowa Dairy Farmer online. I thanked him for being an advocate for the industry as well as a bridge between the ag and non-ag worlds, a bridge I’m quite passionate about building myself.

Ultimately, that’s what these shows are all about, building connections. While it’s true one can score a decent deal on a fun new product, connecting with other like-minded people, whether they have half a million TikTok followers or just want to show their grandkids some fancy new tractors, is truly what makes it worth the trip.

Though I’ll never turn down free candy.