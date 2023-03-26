Perhaps it’s a little bit cliché, or maybe it’s this whole “getting older” thing, but sometimes, I really miss simpler times.

I find myself pining for the carefree days of my childhood, the happiest of which were spent on my grandparents’ dairy farm just east of Clark, South Dakota.

Now, I know for my grandparents, “carefree” is not likely how they would have described their lives on the farm.

But for a young girl in love with the country, it was nothing short of heaven. Many experiences I had there helped shape me into who I am today – a prairie-horizon loving, star gazing farm girl at heart.

Perhaps at the heart of those experiences were the walks I took with Grandpa.

Each late afternoon or evening I was there, I’d walk with him through the pastures to bring the cows home for milking. Looking back, I’m sure he must have taken those walks in the wee hours of the morning, but I never got up early enough to help with the morning milking.

As we walked in the late afternoon sun, he’d point out certain wildflowers or weeds. But mostly, we walked together in silence, aside from his occasional calls of “Mmmm, boss!” to call the cows in.

The cows knew his voice and would follow us the quarter to half-mile back to the barn.

Jesus spoke about sheep knowing the Shepherd’s voice, but I think dairy farmers can attest the same can be said for cows.

When we got back to the barn, I’d “help” him milk as staticky old country songs or Minnesota Twins games would play from the old barn radio hanging precariously from an old wire he’d cobbled up from somewhere.

Then, sometime around 10 p.m., hum of the milking machine would go quiet and I’d help him clean the alleys.

I even oddly enjoyed the sound of the broom bristles against the cement floor.

“Kssssh, tap. Kssssh, tap.”

Then together, we’d walk the 50 yards or so from the barn to the house as the stars twinkled brightly overhead.

Grandpa would always stop and point out the “Evening Star,” which I’d later come to know as Venus. He’d show me the constellations along with other stars and heavenly bodies – Orion, The Big and Little Dippers, the North Star among my favorites, probably because they were easy to spot.

When we got inside, we’d eat a late supper and watch whatever was left of KELOLAND News. I loved Saturday nights the best, because there was always a show about the night sky on PBS at 10:30 p.m.

The name escapes me now.

Grandpa has been gone for just over six years now, though he stopped milking in the late 1990s.

But to this day, when it’s dark outside and the stars are twinkling overhead, I still crane my neck heavenward and soak in the beauty of the night sky.

I know Grandpa’s view must be even better than mine.