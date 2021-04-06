Cleaning the kitchen drains

A reader from Wisconsin shared a homemade remedy for clogged drains:
“My kitchen drain really gets slow after a while and I couldn’t figure out exactly why until a friend told me I probably wasn’t using enough water to flush out the line after doing my dishes.
“She told me to put a half cup of plain baking soda down in the drain and then pour one full cup of vinegar over the top of the soda. It fizzed and bubbled for a while. Then she ran the hot water down the drain for a good three minutes to flush out all the junk. It works great now!
“She said to flush the drain at least once a month and I should not have to call the plumber to come clean it out. I figured it cost less than a dollar.”
