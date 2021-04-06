 Skip to main content
Cleaning the kitchen drains

Cleaning the kitchen drains

Paula edits the monthly newsletter, “PennyWise,” from her family’s diversified farm and ranch operation on the edge of South Dakota’s Badlands.

A reader from Wisconsin shared a homemade remedy for clogged drains:

“My kitchen drain really gets slow after a while and I couldn’t figure out exactly why until a friend told me I probably wasn’t using enough water to flush out the line after doing my dishes.

“She told me to put a half cup of plain baking soda down in the drain and then pour one full cup of vinegar over the top of the soda. It fizzed and bubbled for a while. Then she ran the hot water down the drain for a good three minutes to flush out all the junk. It works great now!

“She said to flush the drain at least once a month and I should not have to call the plumber to come clean it out. I figured it cost less than a dollar.”

If you have hints to share, drop Paula a line at PennyWise, Box 518, Kadoka, SD 57543-0518 or email pennywise@goldenwest.net.

Paula edits the monthly newsletter, “PennyWise,” from her family’s diversified farm and ranch operation on the edge of South Dakota’s Badlands.

