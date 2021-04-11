Cleaning the kitchen drains

Paula Vogelgesang Paula edits the monthly newsletter, “PennyWise,” from her family’s diversified farm and ranch operation on the edge of South Dakota’s Badlands. Follow Paula Vogelgesang Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A reader from Wisconsin shared a homemade remedy for clogged drains:

“My kitchen drain really gets slow after a while and I couldn’t figure out exactly why until a friend told me I probably wasn’t using enough water to flush out the line after doing my dishes.

“She told me to put a half cup of plain baking soda down in the drain and then pour one full cup of vinegar over the top of the soda. It fizzed and bubbled for a while. Then she ran the hot water down the drain for a good three minutes to flush out all the junk. It works great now!

“She said to flush the drain at least once a month and I should not have to call the plumber to come clean it out. I figured it cost less than a dollar.”

Paula edits the monthly newsletter, “PennyWise,” from her family’s diversified farm and ranch operation on the edge of South Dakota’s Badlands. If you have hints to share, drop Paula a line at PennyWise, Box 518, Kadoka, SD 57543-0518 or email pennywise@goldenwest.net.

The Tri-State Neighbor Weekly Update Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox from the Tri-State Neighbor. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.