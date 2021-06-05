Finding a new use for sawdust and potatoes

A quick tip for those planting new gardens:

“I planted my first garden a year and a half ago and one of the first things I learned is that sawdust makes a very good mulch, especially for strawberry plants.

“One day my father in law showed up with a bag of sawdust and proceeded to teach me how I could hoe around the plants and then use some sawdust around and between the garden rows and save myself a lot of weeding. I am sure it sved on the water bill as well as the sawdust holds the moisture in the ground until the plants can use it.”

If you want a new use for potatoes, a reader from Massachusetts has your back:

“I opened my sister-in-law’s fridge to get out the salad and lying there on the shelf was a raw potato. I took it out and then she told me why it was there - it is to absorb all the yucky odors one can get in the fridge. It must work as her refridgerator was very full and had no smell of any kind. She said that the potato will usually last a week or so and then she puts it outside on a post for the birds to peck on. No waste that way!

