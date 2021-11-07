Get ready for winter cold by cleaning stove fan

Winter hasn’t hit here yet, but I know that it’s just around the corner and I’m trying to get ready for the cold.

I’ve got that plastic stuff to put over all of the big windows in the house (I’ll have to wash them all first).

Before I do that, I’m going to clean the fan on the heating stove. I have learned a new trick over the years:

I take a sheet and cover the stove to keep the dust confined. Then I take a can of “canned air” (found in office supply stores) and blow away at all of the cracks and crannies around the cover of the stove.

The actual stove itself never seems to get dusty, just the casing around it. It doesn’t take forever to clean the thing, either!

•••

A reader wrote in that their family saves their old dryer sheets and tucks them around the saddles and the saddle blankets when they aren’t being used.

She said that the smell keeps the mice from chewing on the edges of the leather and the saddle blankets.

•••

A reader from Ohio shared this tip: Fall house cleaning is underway, and I have several boxes of stuff I don’t need any more. Having a yard sale is not an option where I live, so I give the stuff away. I take clothing to the battered women’s shelter and donate extra cooking and baking pans to a group that helps folks set up a “new to them” home someplace safe.

Paula edits the monthly newsletter, “PennyWise,” from her family’s diversified farm and ranch operation on the edge of South Dakota’s Badlands. If you have hints to share, drop Paula a line at PennyWise, Box 518, Kadoka, SD 57543-0518 or email pennywise@goldenwest.net.

The Tri-State Neighbor Weekly Update Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox from the Tri-State Neighbor. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.