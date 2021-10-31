Give your grill a good cleaning before winter storage

Fall is a time many of us give up on grilling season because of work and school activities that take the time we used to spend cooking out doors.

That grill needs a good cleaning before you store it away in the garage for the winter. A reader from Colorado wrote in with a tip:

“Put your black and caked up grill into a large plastic garbage bag and pour in 1 cup of household ammonia, undiluted.

“Seal the bag up tight and leave it out in a place where there is direct sunlight for a whole day.

“The ammonia will soften the gunk, even on the grill top. Then you can simply hose the whole works off with a garden hose sprayer. Just use a corner of the yard where the grease won’t bother anything.

“If there are a few tough places, one of the grill brushes will take it off in a jiffy, and you will have a “new to you” grill to put away this winter.

•••

A South Dakota reader had a food-saving tip:

“Save those gallon plastic milk jugs or obtain some from a neighbor. Wash them well and fill them with water to freeze.

“If you need ice for a cooler full of drinks, this is just perfect because you will not have water dripping when you take a can or bottle out of the cooler.

“I freeze a lot of them in the fall of the year because this is when we get our meat for winter. If and when the electricity goes off, I don’t have to worry about all the food thawing out for a few days. It’s also a good source of water when the power is out, and it’s a lot cheaper than buying blocks and bags of ice at the store.