Old photos can make special gifts for the whole family

Special gifts are hard to come by, but a reader from Washington has an idea for all:

“I was visiting with a friend recently about a gift she was in the process of making for her grown children and her grandchildren.

“She had gone through boxes and boxes and some family photo albums and is in the process of getting each of her children and grandchildren a photo album of several generations of the family. She is getting a lot of the pictures reprinted, she has some of the really early ones of her great-great grandparents as well as the rest of the families on down through the generations until present day.

“They are also trying to write the story of each of the generations so that the history is not lost. They are writing a note to go with each picture telling the names of each of the children of the various generations from both sides of the family and they have left room at the back of the album so that succeeding generations can add their own pictures in the empty pages.

“I’m thinking these albums will be very special to all who relieve them and just maybe if someone reads this, it might give them the inspiration to make up their own albums for those future great-grandchildren. I’m thinking especially of those young folks who don’t know the history of how their family ancestors came to the United States to live, work and raise families.”

•••

It’s plant season and a reader from Kansas has a helpful tip:

“Save your toilet paper and paper towel cardboard tubes and use them to prevent worms from cutting off those brand new tomato plants you just set out.