As many farmers continue their work through troubling times, a reader found a solution to solve at least one stressor on the farm – the upset stomach of baby livestock.
They wrote:
“Mix 1 package of fruit pectin, 2 teaspoons of baking soda, 1 10 ounce can of chicken broth and 1 teaspoon of plain table salt.
“Mix well but be careful, it foams up a lot so use a big bowl. Let the foam go down and add 8 cups of warm water.
“Administer without milk for at least three days then gradually introduce the milk again.
“Baby lambs or goats get 8 to 16 ounces per feeding three times a day while baby calves get 32 ounces two or three times per day.
“This is a time tested, tried, and true recipe used by many rural farmers, ranchers, homesteaders and is cheaper than any commercial mixes I’ve found.”
