With calving season in full swing, a reader shared with us their go-to homemade milk replacer for newborn calves or lambs. Here is their recipe:
26 ounces of milk (use 1⁄2 canned milk and scant 1⁄2 can of water)
1 tablespoon cod liver oil or caster oil
1 tablespoon glucose or sugar
1 well beaten egg yolk
Mix well and give 1 1⁄2 to 2 ounces of milk per feeding and allow 2 hours between feedings for the first 24 hours.
Second day - 3 ounces per feeding
Third day - elimate the egg yolk and the sugar, reduce the oil to 1 teaspoon and crush one child’s vitamin tablet in 1 feeding per day.
Keep the bottles and nipples very clean.
Do not overfeed.
For scours, give several teaspoons of peptobismol, a little more for a older animal and cut back on feed for a couple of days.
“This recipe is for lambs or calves, but I had to use it for a litter of newborn baby pigs once and it worked pretty well,” the reader said. “It’s a great option when it’s so stormy you can’t get to the vet, which you should still do as soon as possible.
“This recipe has been around for a long time and was shared with me years ago by a neighbor. We didn’t have paved roads then and getting to town was a lot harder than it is now.”
Thanks to this anonymous reader for the helpful tip, hopefully not many people will have to use it but, if you do, we hope it saves you in a bind.
If you have hints to share, drop Paula a line at PennyWise, Box 518, Kadoka, SD 57543-0518 or email pennywise@goldenwest.net.