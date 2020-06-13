With camping season upon us, a reader from Wisconsin has submitted a helpful hint for getting the campfire going:
“Save your toilet paper tubes and put them next to the dryer. When you clean the filter on the dryer, put the lint in the cardboard tubes. You can store these in a bag or a box until you go camping, and they make wonderful fire starters for that evening.”
Also, the reader added that if you please you could dribble candle wax on the lint to help it start faster.
•••
For those not camping but venturing outdoors, a reader from South Dakota discovered the best way to get rid of pesky ant hills:
“You take a shovel and dig out the top of the ant hill until you see eggs. Then, pour on a bucket of boiling water. You have to be pretty quick with this one because the ants will come bumbling up out of the net as soon as the first shovel goes in. It usually only takes a few shovel fulls to get to the eggs.”
The reader said it usually takes five minutes in total to perform the deed. They prefer this over chemicals to be extra safe for children or small animals who roam the area.
•••
For a more traditional ant extermination method, mix 1 cup of borax, 2⁄3 cup of sugar and 1 cup of water and place small amounts where ants gather. They’ll bring the borax back to their hill where the ant killer will work its magic.
Drop Paula a line at PennyWise, Box 518, Kadoka, SD 57543-0518.