Workshop tips and tricks are a hot commodity in clean up season after harvest, and two tricks from Nebraskan and Iowan readers can come in handy for those looking to clean up:
“Did you know that cooking spray will take all grease and grime off your hands after working on a tractor? We sure didn’t until a friend of ours clued us to this.”
“You have a lot of hints concerning vinegar and it’s many uses. We keep a jar of vinegar in my husband’s shop. Someone told him to soak any rust loose from nut and bolts with vinegar.
“He removes the rusty part, dumps it into the vinegar and let’s it soak for a day or two.
“Depending on how bad it is, he will rinse the vinegar off and most of the rust will come off with clean water or a little help from a wire brush to dig out the remaining rust.”
•••
For those at home looking to save on bag clips for snacks and children’s treats, a reader from Michigan shared that they have switched to using plastic clothespins.
“They come 25 or more to a bag and if you watch for sales, they can cost less than a dollar a bag. I found some and surprisingly, the kids haven’t lost any of them yet.”
•••
Children often want to help around the house and one way to teach your youngster while keeping them entertained came from a North Dakota reader.
“An easy way to teach a small child how to set a table is to draw an outline of the plate on a paper cutout and have them learn the best places with visual help.”
If you have hints to share, drop Paula a line at PennyWise, Box 518, Kadoka, SD 57543-0518 or email pennywise@goldenwest.net.