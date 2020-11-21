If you or a pet has had an unfortunate encounter with a skunk, here is a simple recipe for getting rid of the smell.
Mix 4 cups of 3% hydrogen peroxide, a fourth cup of plain baking soda, and teaspoon of liquid hand soap.
“Wet the offended pet or person all over and then shampoo with the above mixture. Just be sure to keep the solution out of the eyes and mouth. Let it set for a few minutes and then rinse with warm water.
“I was told of a dog and a 7-year-old boy who both tangled with skunks and got a good spraying. The solution worked great for these families. The dog’s owner slept with her pet that very night.”
•••
In another tip, before using a food grinder, a reader from Arizona suggested putting a piece of sandpaper underneath it to keep it from sliding all over the table while processing the food.
Paula edits the monthly newsletter, “PennyWise,” from her family’s diversified farm and ranch operation on the edge of South Dakota’s Badlands.
If you have hints to share, drop Paula a line at PennyWise, Box 518, Kadoka, SD 57543-0518 or email pennywise@goldenwest.net.