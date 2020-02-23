Gardening outside isn’t feasible this time of year, so an anonymous reader said their friend figured out the best way to save plants indoors.
“Save coffee grounds and then just mix them in the soil when you are setting a new pot of some kind. She said that you just dry them well and mix some in the soil when you ‘pot them up.’ There is something in the grounds that plants really like.”
•••
If you’ve noticed an increased amount of static electricity around the house, a reader from Wyoming has found that running the vaporizer or humidifier for awhile really helps.
“That extra moisture in the air really stops the sparks. Or, you can just put a pan of water on your stove.”
•••
Cleaning wastebaskets in the garage or even indoors can be a pain, but a reader from South Dakota has a simple solution – wax.
“If you wax the insides of all your metal and plastic wastebaskets, they are a lot easier to clean.”
•••
A reader from Wyoming has figured out the trick to getting pesky collar stains out.
“My husband works as a mechanic in a farm shop, and at the end of the day his shirt collar is almost as greasy as his hands.
“My friend told me to just rub a piece of white chalk over the black grease and let it sit overnight. I sort of doubted her, but by golly, it worked! She told me that the chalk will absorb the oil. It was true!”
