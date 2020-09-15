As the coronavirus continues to spread, a reader from California wrote their homemade sanitizing wipe solution for those of us who still can’t find any on the store shelves:
“All you need is a roll of paper towels, 2 1/4 cups of water, 2 tablespoons of mild shampoo, and 1 tablespoon of mineral oil. If you want to add disinfectant, use a tablespoon Lysol or any other germ killer.
“Cut the roll of paper towels in half and remove the center cardboard. Mix up your solution and put the half of towel roll in the container and let it soak up the liquid. You can even press down some to make sure all of the liquid is soaked in the towels.
“These are great for all kinds of uses.”
•••
Don’t throw away the used paper towel rolls. A reader from Wyoming found a good use.
“We all have an abundance of those plastic bags from the store, and sometimes storing them can be a problem.
“We have found that putting them inside the used paper towel rolls works for us. You can just pull one out as needed!”
•••
Nearing the end of summer, a reader from Nebraska has a solution for those of us getting stung by wasps or bees at unfortunate times.
“Soak a cotton ball in straight vinegar and put it on the spot for a good 20-30 minutes. It will relieve the pain and swelling.”
