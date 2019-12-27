Have you ever pulled your equipment out of the shed and a little critter has clearly chewed through some wire? Well, a reader from Minnesota figured out a neat trick to combat the pests – dryer sheets.
“We are farmer and ranchers and in the fall of the year when the machinery is all put in sheds for the winter months, we purchase several boxes of dryer sheets and put them under the seats.
“We also place them around the motors of all the machinery and vehicles. Evidently, the mouse type critters do not like the smell of the things and stay away.
“Just remember to take away the sheets before starting them next season.”
The reader ended their tip with a reminder to those who use mouse poison: “I don’t use any poison because the cats love to eat the departed mousies and this way I don’t have to worry about killing my mouseketeers. I use cheap peanut butter instead if I use snap-traps.
