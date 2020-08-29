When rubber gloves start to leak, a reader from Washington wrote that there’s a better option than throwing them away.
“Cut the cuff part into stretchy rubber bands of various widths to use to hold all sorts of things.”
•••
Dusting got you down? A reader from Oklahoma shared a handy tip for those struggling with the hard-to-reach places.
“A friend told me to put an old sock on my yardstick, use a rubber band to hold it in place and then use the yardstick as my ‘long-arm’ extension. It really worked!”
•••
As people get their last camping trips in during the last warm summer days, a reader from South Dakota said to save those gallon water jugs and freeze them.
“They are really handy to put in that cooler you use instead of buying bags of ice.”
They can also be used at home in the deep freeze.
“The jugs are also a source of fresh water if you have a power outage and will also help keep things in the freezer frozen solid until the power is back on.”
