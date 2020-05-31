If you are ever in an emergency and need a funnel, a reader from South Dakota found a perfect solution:
“We had to fill the salt and pepper shakers before we could set the tables and there wasn’t one to be found.
One of the ladies took an envelope (new), cut a hole in one corner and then used that to fill the shakers – it worked like a slick whistle.”
While this next trick is for kids, the same principle applies if adults hate medicine as well.
“I have never known a kid that likes to take medicine, especially when it doesn’t taste good. My blessed grandma gave me a hint years ago that works pretty well.
She said to give the kid a piece of ice and chew on it. It sort of numbs their taste buds so the medicine goes down easier.
“This is especially good for those cough medicines that sometimes can taste bad!”
