While we are in the depths of winter, cleaning up and organizing inside becomes a priority.

A reader from Illinois said a friend found a handy tool to organize unruly desk drawers – a silverware tray.

They wrote: “She had a silverware tray and her assorted pens, pencils, colored markets ... all sorted into different sections. She can instantly get what she needs.”

•••

A reader from Oregon suggested painting over the inside tag of the shoe with clear nail polish before taking them out for a test walk. “This way, the information cannot wear off and you can always look up the shoe size!”

•••

A reader from Nevada suggested pinning a plastic bag to a bedside when someone is stuck in bed with an illness, instead of getting germs on a waste bin.

