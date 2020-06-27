Disposing of wasps can be the bane of any homeowners summer, but a reader from Nebraska has found a strange way to nip this problem in the bud.
“Take a brown paper grocery bag, stuff it with old newspapers and hang it where wasps gather to build their nests. They think there is already a nest there and they leave because they don’t like the competition for food.”
As a side note, I tried this last year and it really does work. I didn’t have a wasp near the porch area all summer. It’s hard to believe that something so simple will work, but it sure did for me.
•••
As the summer hits full swing tomorrow, a reader from Minnesota has figured out how to clean out cars and sofas where dogs and cats like to lounge.
“Mix just two tablespoons of your favorite fabric softener in a half gallon of warm water.
“Put about the same amount of clear, clean water in another bucket and then find a terry cloth rag or a good sponge.
“Dip the rag or the sponge in the softener solution and wring it until it is almost dry. Wipe down the furniture with the damp rag.
“The fabric softener will attract the hair and you can rinse it away in the clear water.
“Just repeat the steps until the furniture is hair free.”
If you have hints to share, drop Paula a line at PennyWise, Box 518, Kadoka, SD 57543-0518 or email pennywise@goldenwest.net.