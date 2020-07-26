With our knees wearing thin from garden work, a reader from North Dakota has a friend who figured out a nifty solution:
“A friend showed me her kneeling pads that she made from some old pillow cases to use in the garden. Her husband has a wood shop ... he always has lots of sawdust on the shop floor that just goes into the compost heap and she decided to snitch a little and make something to help her knees when she pulls weeds in the garden.
She says that when they get too icky from dirt and water, she puts the sawdust in the compost pile and washes the pillow case out to be filled again.”
A reader from Iowa has figured out a neat trick to help drying clothes. She said that a friend would take off the cover of old umbrellas and hang them off certain fixtures in the house.
Hanging light clothing off of the exposed umbrella workings has proven to help her have a “free” dryer for when they don’t want to spend the energy to run the dryer for an hour.
“She hung the umbrella skeleton from her shower head and put some ‘unmentionables’ on it to dry for several days. Then she just pulls the shower curtain shut.”
