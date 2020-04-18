For those looking for a home remedy for a sore throat instead of going to the store, a reader from South Dakota has found a remedy:
“Take 1 teaspoon of lemon juice and 2 teaspoons of honey, add it to a glass of warm water and stir well. Drink it and it will ease the pain of the sore throat ... and it uses common items you usually have in your home.”
•••
Some of us are spending a lot more time in the home and cooking more often. Another reader from South Dakota has figured out how to stop the cutting board from moving around:
“If your cutting board wants to slide around when you are trying to slice some meat, or chop cabbage and lettuce, there is a simple solution.
“Put a single wet paper towel down on the counter and then set the cutting board on top of it. The wet towel will prevent the board from moving.”
•••
If your child’s doll gets its hair in a tangle, a church group from Tennessee has figured out a neat trick:
“We have found that getting the tangles out of the longer hair can be a challenge, until one of the ladies tried spraying the mess with Downy fabric softener and water mixed in a spray bottle.
“She let it sit for a few minutes and then started to comb it, out and it works beautifully.
“We have several other members that make new clothing for the recycled (dolls) and they always come wrapped in a blanket.”
If you have hints to share, drop Paula a line at PennyWise, Box 518, Kadoka, SD 57543-0518.