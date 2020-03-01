Cleaning the dishes is a productive chore for the little ones but can get expensive if they overuse the dish soap.
A reader from Montana found a solution:
“Save an empty detergent bottle and when you buy a new one, pour half of the new bottle into the old one and then add water. Turn the bottle back and forth to mix the soap and water, then put the extra one away.”
A reader from South Dakota figured out a way to keep hand towels on the bar after the kids quickly dry their hands before running off to do more exciting things:
“Take the biggest snaps that you can find in the sewing department and sew them on the towels. Put one on each corner and then two more in the middle on each end of the towel.
Snap the towel in place on the rod, and the kids can turn it to find a new dry place. The towels stay on the rod rather than on the floor.
I thought this was such a good idea I just had to share!”
