Cleaning cast iron skillets isn’t an easy job. There are tricks and tips scattered across the internet but a reader from Minnesota said they figured out the best way to clean them:
“I took them home and did a salt scrub like my mom used to do to her pans many years ago.
“She took some ice cream salt and a soft rag or a sponge and used the salt as a cleaner. The salt will take off the bits and pieces of fried-on foods and also absorb any extra oil or fats left in the pan. It does not destroy the seasoning that will prevent the pan from rusting.
“The final step is a quick rinse to get rid of the salt and then make sure the pan is completely dry before you store it away.”
•••
A reader from South Dakota shared a handy hint for those who use a head scarf in cold, windy weather.
“Cut a piece of vinyl plastic big enough to fit between the two halves of your head scarf. The cold can’t get through quite so easy and it’s almost water proof!”
If you have hints to share, drop Paula a line at PennyWise, Box 518, Kadoka, SD 57543-0518 or email pennywise@goldenwest.net.