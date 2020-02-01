Do you ever wonder how to get tough stains out? Look no further than these suggestions:
With the big game this weekend, a reader from Montana gave a tip to those looking to clean football jerseys.
“Mix equal parts laundry detergent and white vinegar. Rub into the stains really well and then let it set for 20 minutes before putting the garments in the washing machine.”
Cleaning the microwave is as easy as a cup of water and 2 tablespoons of lemon juice, according to a Minnesota reader: “Set the cup in the microwave and heat on high
until it boils and then keep heating the mixture for another 3 to 5 minutes until the inside of the microwave is good and steamy.
Remove the container and use a pad as it’s going to be really hot. Take a clean kitchen towel and wipe down the inside of the oven.
I recommend using a heat-proof container with a handle.”