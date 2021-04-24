Pennywise: Tips for the calves, the sinks and the furnaces

Saving old kids toys came in handy for a reader who found a new use for play pens.

“Our young ones were past that stage when we found ourselves with a couple of cold calves in the house. My husband got out the old playpen, we lined it with a few ratty blankets and put babies in the thing in front of the heating stove. They stayed warm, couldn’t go anywhere else in the house and were easy to bottle feed in the enclosed space.

“The next morning, when it was daylight, we carried the little fellas back to their mama in the barn.”

•••

After a cold winter, a reader from Missouri has a tip: “Most homes have furnaces to use for heating and sometimes cooling in the summer.

“All of those use filters. It is a very good idea to write the date on the side of the filter when you change it. Some should be changed as often as every five to six weeks, year-round.

•••

For those with stainless steel appliances, a reader from Texas has your back:

“If you have one of those pretty stainless steel sinks and it gets all spotty, just put some plain rubbing alcohol on a soft rag and give the sink a good polish. The alcohol cleans off all of the water spots and makes the sink shiny and new looking once again.

If you have hints to share, drop Paula a line at PennyWise, Box 518, Kadoka, SD 57543-0518 or email pennywise@goldenwest.net.

Paula edits the monthly newsletter, “PennyWise,” from her family’s diversified farm and ranch operation on the edge of South Dakota’s Badlands. If you have hints to share, drop Paula a line at PennyWise, Box 518, Kadoka, SD 57543-0518 or email pennywise@goldenwest.net.

The Tri-State Neighbor Weekly Update Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox from the Tri-State Neighbor. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.